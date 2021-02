«The economy in Ticino has been hard hit by the virus as has the rest of Switzerland. We had predicted that unemployment would not increase as much as it has taking into consideration the possibility of reduced work, which has helped companies to avoid layoffs». Andrea Gehri, president of the Chamber of Commerce coments on the unemployment figures.

«The allowance for reduced work is a fundamental tool to contain unemployment, and companies prefer to resort to this possibility instead of losing staff. Companies throughout Ticino have shown an excellent ability to react, both during the first and the second wave, demonstrating that they have an excellent level of self-financing. Our canton is among those who have applied for a lot of credits, but few have really been used, we are talking about a level of only 20% ».

According to Gehri this is a very important signal. «In Ticino we have a resilient economy because it is diversified. In other cantons the situation is quite different, especially in those where economies are too dependent on one sector alone. This also explains the resilience of the labor market».

But the reasons for concern are present. «There are problems explains Gehri on the front of company investments, which have been cut, with less impact on the territory. Furthermore, there is the theme of remote working which is widely used, especially in the tertiary sector. A thorny issue, because there are activities where one cannot do without contact with people and creates problems especially in the training of people, a category hit hard by the measures of isolation. Furthermore, this leads to a decrease in people in city centers, with negative consequences for hospitality»

«If the first lockdown caught us unprepared, we still showed an ideal reaction. However, this cannot be said for the second lockdown, also because it is much longer and the measures, even if less incisive, are weighing heavily on various sectors. Our opinion is this cannot be the way in which the Federal Council will be able to support further closures for extended periods. For example, no one understands why small shops had to close when they applied ideal safeguards, with masks, safety distances, tracking, and so on».

«We hope concludes Andrea Gehri that both shops and public establishments can be reopened by March 1st at the latest, clearly respecting public health. In fact, we cannot forget that having a disastrous economy still leads to negative effects on people’s health, and this for even longer periods of a pandemic».

