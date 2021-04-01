The elderly now reside in the Casa Petronilla

This year has seen new features at the senior citizens’ home in Biasca. Beginning with the name: following the suggestions of the residents, the facility has been renamed «Casa Petronilla», as a tribute to the celebrated waterfall bearing the same name, pride of Biasca and of its region. A new logo was also designed to mark the occasion.

But the main change concerns the management of the structure. Since January 1, the Ente Autonomo Casa Senior Biasca (ECAB) took over the running of the institute from the municipal executive. The institute, which since the beginning of the year has a new administrative director in the person of Michael Bartolotti. Also new is the health direction provided by Dr. Rosario Valenti, in charge since today, Thursday, April 1.

Besides the top management, the new head of care, Chantal Bianchi, started her job this year and several new staff members have joined in the course of 2020, increasing the staff at the home.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata