The Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS) today sent guidelines to all schools on the end of the 2019/2020 school year following the coronavirus pandemic. These guidelines are intended to guide and follow up the fantastic work done by teachers, school staff and management during the first weeks after school closure, ensuring a certain harmonisation of practices and fair treatment throughout the school.

The directives formalise the following general aspects valid for all schools:

1. The 2019/2020 school year is to be considered fully valid despite the period where face-to-face teaching is not possible, regardless of its duration.

2. For the end of school year marks, the evaluation elements collected during attended teaching activities will be taken into account. More information on this topic for each school sector will be available during the month of May. The distance learning carried out in the following weeks has mainly a consolidation objective, but it will still be able to contribute to the definition of the year-end marks.

3. End of year certificates must include the indication that attended teaching was been suspended during the pandemic period from... to... (COVID-19) in favour of distance learning. For the professional sector this rule is still under discussion.

4. The 2019/2020 school calendar is confirmed, as is the 2020/2021 calendar. The upcoming Easter holiday is confirmed.

5. During the distance learning period there are no summative assessments (with the exception of any tasks/jobs assigned before 13 March 2020 and with some exceptions for part of the vocational training sector). Instead, a constant formative assessment is maintained.

6. During the distance learning period, teachers/staff should have regular personal contact with each pupil (e.g. by telephone, video call, etc.) and pay special attention to class and individual pupil feedback, as well as to situations of weakness and risk. It is necessary to also pay special attention to the students who give the impression they are struggling with distance learning.

7. In principle, distance learning is proposed until 19 April with an objective of consolidation. After this date it will be possible to foresee the introduction and/or development of some new topics.

8. At the beginning of May, guidelines will be issued on the criteria for determining the final marks and/or the marks for the second half of the year, the conditions of transition and promotion. These guidelines will be careful not to penalise any student.

The directives also formalise certain points relating specifically to municipal schools, middle schools, special education, secondary schools and vocational schools. In the accompanying letter, addressed to management and teachers, DECS reiterates that in this difficult and delicate moment, the educational world has invested and is investing enormous energy. All school staff are contributing, each in his or her own role, to reinvent learning in order to guarantee young people the education to which they are entitled, in the best possible way. DECS has become aware with great admiration of the teaching activities that teachers are carrying out, of high quality and with considerable inventiveness, and takes this opportunity to thank them again publicly, together with the members of the school management and staff, for the great work done with professionalism and spirit of service.

Today’s guidelines, which come into force immediately, will be updated in the coming weeks with new guidelines on distance learning after the Easter holidays and formal decisions on promotions, tests and awarding certificates.

