Voila! in a short while it will rise up high in the sky above Castione. The energy tower promoted by the Lugano start-up Energy Vault is taking shape. It is impossible not to notice it when passing through the industrial area or while waiting for the train at the nearby railway station. At the moment it is about twenty metres high, of which in a few weeks will triple. An avant-garde project, a world first, which will make the Municipality north of Bellinzona internationally recognised. Numerous scholars and researchers in particular from the U.S have already made themselves known to CEO Robert Piconi and engineer Andrea Pedretti – who are watching closely the initiative.