The European car market is still in decline. During June in Western Europe (EU + EFTA + United Kingdom) - according to data from ACEA, the association of European manufacturers - 1,131,843 cars were registered, with a drop of 24.1% compared to the same month of 2019 The final six months of the year are 5,101,669 registrations, 39.5% less than in the same period last year.