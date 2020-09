The key word is planning - one that is able to guarantee Volley Lugano a solid growth, so much so that in Switzerland, has become one of the largest women’s volleyball clubs. The increase in memberships and consensus is also the result of satellite companies such as the Vedeggio and Capriasca volleyball schools. A unique youth training project of its kind. But the successes of Volley Lugano are also and above all linked to the competitive reality.

‘We have left behind a single championship - says sporting director Gianbattista Toma -. The first wave of coronavirus has held back our enthusiasm for an extended period, but we are still here, ready to relaunch into a new season, which we hope will be full of stimuli. The objectives, I cannot deny it, are ambitious: to confirm us among the 5 best teams of the elite and, if possible, reach the semi-finals in the league and in the Swiss Cup’.

How does Toma evaluate the new team, which so far has only played a friendly behind closed doors against Galina, a team in the cadet category?

‘The climate is excellent. We have a coach who knows how to convey a great passion and who knows how to motivate the group. I am referring to Felipe Lacerda, a true Portuguese, who had already joined us at the end of last season. He is joined by Roberto Amici, for whom the company has no secrets. In fact, he has been working on it for several years now’.

Some of the girls left, others arrived. The consistency of the group is however always remarkable given that among the objectives there is still that of reaching Europe. ‘This is naturally our dream’ confirms the president Paolo Bernasconi, rattling off the names of the girls of the first team. Two took the floor, the experienced Nicole Pulcini and Panagiota Dioti, who was entrusted with the captain’s armband.

‘We all have a great desire to leave, aware of the fact that we will have to be cautious because the nightmare of the coronavirus is always present, even if it has subsided a little, at least compared to last spring when we had to stop completely. Felipe Lacerda had just arrived and had already begun to give a new air, one that prompted us to look forward with optimism. I only hope to be able to hold up well on the physical level, because unfortunately I had to deal with ligament problems. But the group is united and there are many girls with personality and the desire to take us to the top’.

The new captain

Among these, of course, the new acquisition Panagiota Dioti, from 2007 to today under the Greek national team. ‘For me it is an honour to be part of this team. The task I have been given fills me with pride and increases my responsibility’ the Hellenic girl emphasised in English.

What are the other news in force at Volley Lugano?

‘There are the Americans Taylor Slower and Lauryn Terry, the Austrian Anna Bayde (who joins her compatriot Nina Nesimovic) and the Swiss Noa Doyat. After two years with us in the youth teams, the Italian Giulia Rigon returned to Lugano and another added value is Elis Albertini, already in force at Bellinzona and with different experiences in Serie A. All have already found the right atmosphere and spur together with the other girls already experienced, from the Italian-Hungarian Kantor, to the Italian Magnaghi and Brandi, without forgetting Fabiana Mottis and Chiara Ammirati’ President Bernasconi proudly says.

Volley Academy

There was talk of planning and the sports director Toma wanted to say a few words also for the excellent results linked to the Volley Academy, launched three years ago to strengthen training. ‘The project will involve six teams this year (3 U15, 2 U17 and 1 U19). I remember that last season the girls of Volley Lugano in the U15, U17 and U19 categories had won the Ticino championship and were heading towards the Swiss finals (Final Four) before the pandemic stopped the sport’.

