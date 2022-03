The images coming to us from Ukraine are like those of a distant past, an era that for the youth of today is even remote, something they have never experienced, known only through history books: armored tanks crossing roads flanked by snowy forests, soldiers in trenches with rifles or mortars on their shoulders. Scenes that in the eyes of many Westerners will remind them more of a Steven Spielberg film than of reality. Unfortunately for all of us, young and old, this is a real war, a little more than 2 thousand kilometers from our home, fought with traditional and spectacular weapons, suitable for TV news, and with more « invisible» and high-tech weapons. In fact, cyber attacks and propaganda on the Net have been essential to prepare the ground for what we are seeing in the last few hours. Punctual, in fact, came the definition of analysts: it is a «Cold War 2.0». Yet talking about war today, in Europe, seems somewhat anachronistic: the disbelief and horror at the conflict unleashed three days ago brings to mind, at best, the still moving stories of our elders, interwoven with smells, sounds and images that the Old World believed and hoped to have left behind once and for all.

History is now taking on the task of showing us that perhaps we have kept our guard down for too long, taking it for granted that peace was acquired forever, that it had become part of our culture and our way of life. In a moment in history that is as particular as it is delicate - with the pandemic still in the background of our daily lives, with the unspoken but concrete concern that hospitalizations will register an unexpected increase, that the summer will be much less blue than we (deservedly) hope - we must therefore deal with a further awareness, a new fragility, another river to cross. And even with an effort of will, it is impossible to look away from the Ukrainian front. Because the fight is closer than we think, because the geopolitical picture is worrying and tangled, because, for the first time in the era of globalization, this conflict risks not to stay confined but to set fire to half a continent, if only for its economic consequences, and also because Switzerland - with firm tones - has criticized the military decision of Vladimir Putin, with a statement that is destined to remain in the history of our country, delivered by the President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis: «Neutrality does not mean indifference».

Yes, none of us can remain indifferent in the face of what is happening, not even the calm Switzerland which plays its best cards above all on the table of diplomacy. Cassis’ statement is a signal that we have truly entered a new world, in the wake of the pandemic and now of the Ukrainian conflict. The same media would have treated this war very differently if it had happened five years ago. Now, instead, the awareness that no one can be calm about the events taking place on the borders of Eastern Europe dominates, with the largest nation in the world probably aspiring, in the mind of its resolute president, to return to the empire’s former glory: and it is also paradoxical that the decision of one man, even if supported by his followers, is inevitably reflected on everything and everyone in our hemisphere, creating economic turmoil. How can we remain indifferent to all this? And how can we remain indifferent in front of the death count and the probable refugees that will begin to filter, by the thousands, into the West? The escalation of the war makes all of us more and more incredulous on the one hand and more insecure on the other: it is as if the climate of uncertainty that has marked our lives for two years has changed shape, but not substance. The devious and invisible virus has unexpectedly taken on the appearance of helicopters and tanks. It’s a deadly and exhausting background that doesn’t seem to want to leave us anymore. It is a world that has changed abruptly: and we are experiencing it on a daily basis.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata