Easing of measure from June 6 announced by The Federal Council.

“From mid March the situation has improved "said President Sommaruga "Today we know that the virus can be managed and we are able to deal with the emergency - this is very good news for the public and also for the economy."

Events with up to 300

From June 6 public and private events with up to 300 people will be permitted. These include - family events – fairs – concerts - theatrical performances and film screenings - as well as political and civil society events. The Council will decide on June 24 whether demonstrations with more than 1000 people can be accepted. Major demonstrations with more than 1000 people remain banned until August 31.

Gatherings

The ban on gathering in public places on paths and in parks is loosened - from May 30 the maximum number of people allowed will be increased from 5 to 30.

Sporting Events & Competitions

The same rules apply for sporting events. Competitions in sports disciplines that involve close and constant physical contact, such as judo – boxing - sports dance for couples, are prohibited until July 6, 2020. Training will be permitted again for all sports disciplines without limitations regarding the size of the groups, from June 6. The loosening also concerns sports activities that involve close physical contact between the participants: in this case the training must take place in teams with a stable composition and a list of attendees will be registered.

Holiday camps

Summer is the season of holiday camps for younger children and adolescents – as of June 6 these activities will be permitted provided that there is a protection plan and that children and teenagers spend their days social distancing where possible. The holiday camps can accommodate a maximum of 300 participants and the organisers will have to keep a list of attendances.

Tourist Facilities

Ski lifts - campsites and tourist facilities such as summer toboggan runs, or adventure parks will be able to reopen from June 6. Ski lifts must follow the rules of hygiene and social distancing. All leisure and leisure facilities, such as casinos - amusement parks - zoos, and botanical gardens, including swimming pools and spas will also reopen their doors.

Politics

Federal initiatives and referendum requests are able to resume from June 1. The collection of public signatures is allowed as long as protective measure are in place.

Catering & Large Groups

The ban on groups of more than four people will be lifted and activities such as billiards or live music will be allowed again from June 6. Venues will have to guarantee that if more than four people enter that the lead persons contact information will be taken. Orders must only be consumed whilst seated. All venues will close by midnight also discos and night clubs. No more than 300 people will be allowed to enter.

Teaching

Teaching will be permitted in high schools, vocational schools, and universities (secondary level II, tertiary level and continuous training). The methods for teaching will be defined by the cantons and by the training institutes, which will be free to set it as they wish and will be able to continue to provide distance lessons.

Remote Working

Businesses have now gained extensive experience with distance working - they are free to decide for themselves on the return to work of their employees - the Federal Council recommends home working - where possible - also to avoid overloading public transport. Particularly at-risk employees continue to be protected. The employer is required to make employees who are particularly at risk work from home. At -risk persons can refuse to work and be entitled to leave with pay.

‘Exceptional Situation’

Given the epidemiological evolution, the Federal Council has decided to officially end the ‘extraoadinary situation’ under the ‘Epidemic Act on 19 June 2020’.

In accordance with what has been decided, the Federal Council is preparing the transfer of the relevant provisions of ordinance 2 COVID-19 into an urgent COVID-19 law with limited validity which will presumably be put into consultation on 19 June 2020.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata