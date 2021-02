(Updated at 3:55 p.m.) - The Federal Government called a press meeting to update the public on developments regarding the fight against coronavirus. The meeting was attended by Federal Councillors Alain Berset, head of the Department of the Interior, Guy Parmelin, acting President of the Confederation and head of the Federal Department of Economy, Education and Research, and Ueli Maurer, head of the Federal Department of Finance.

Today’s discussion was related to austerity, unemployment and the budget. The main anticipation was regarding the lockdown and the easing of restrictions. The Federal Council will only make a «final decision» based on the first phase of the lockdown on their meeting scheduled for February 24, and after a full consultation with all cantons.

A thought for young people

«The road ahead is still a long one, despite the light at the end of the tunnel». said Parmelin who opened the press conference announcing that the full reopening of closed businesses will not happen immediately». «I know that many people will be disappointed by the measures announced today, and we understand that. But we must also think about our young people, whose freedom has been affected at a particularly difficult age» he continued. «Many of them are dissatisfied but they have shown patience and the Federal Council thanks them for that and hopes that the summer will be more lenient for them.»

Opening little by little

«The efforts that have been perpetrated have been fruitful» said Berset as he spoke, (referring to the declining number of infections). «We all feel like going out and resuming activities. Today we are announcing the possibility of some reopenings which carry a number of risks but there is a need for the entire population to continue to be cautious and careful. «What is being proposed today is to reopen the recreational and cultural institutions and outdoor activities up to 15 people»

Restaurants on hold

«We also posed the problem of restaurant terraces» Berset answered responding to a question from the media. «But it is safer to wait for the restaurant industry to reopen.» Berset added that the virus is better understood and there is more awareness of how it evolves, so the government prefers to continue to observe and make decisions monthly about changing the measures,

A death sentence for the hospitality sector?

For many restaurateurs, this news means is not positive what do you say to these entrepreneurs? «The sector is being given support financially» Berset said, referring to the aid presented by Maurer. «We know that the situation is very difficult, but we must not forget what happened last year in Northern Italy or what is currently happening in Portugal. The restaurant industry is suffering, we know, and it is not the only one: culture is also in an extremely complicated situation but there are many risks. What we can offer is solid support.»

Stores, museums and sports facilities

From 1 March, stores, museums, libraries, outdoor areas in zoos and botanical gardens and outdoor sports and leisure facilities will be able to reopen. Private outdoor events with up to 15 people will also be allowed again. In addition, young people under the age of 18 will be able to resume most sports and cultural activities. On February 24, the Federal Council will make a final decision on the first reopenings after consultation with the cantons.

The number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths has fallen further in recent weeks. Thanks to this development, the pressure on the healthcare system has also eased. The epidemiological situation remains uncertain, however, because new variants of the virus continue to spread: according to the Swiss National COVID-19 Science Task Force, their proportion of all new infections is currently doubling every 10-14 days. According to its estimates, the decline in the number of cases should slow down in the coming weeks. A new increase in infections is also not excluded. The number of vaccinated persons in Switzerland is still too small to have a positive impact on the development of the epidemiological situation.

Risk-based, gradual reopening strategy

The Federal Council proposes a gradual and cautious reopening as of 1 March. Initially, activities with a low risk of infection can be resumed. In the event of favorable developments and a higher vaccination coverage rate, further activities may subsequently be permitted. The next reopening phases will follow at one-month intervals, provided the epidemiological situation permits. This ensures sufficient time between phases to monitor developments. With its strategy of prudent reopening, the Federal Council intends to promote a gradual normalisation of social and economic life and at the same time prevent a third wave.

Risk assessment

The phases of reopening will be decided uniformly throughout Switzerland on the basis of simple principles. Decisive factors are, on the one hand, the possibility of wearing a mask and maintaining a distance during a given activity, and on the other hand, the number of people present, the place where the activity is carried out (indoors or outdoors) and the intensity of the movements of those carrying out the activity. The Federal Council also takes into account the social and economic impact of the measures, for example on young people.

First phase: reopening of stores, museums and zoos

Phase 1: all stores will be able to reopen on March 1, but the number of customers at any one time must be limited. Capacity restrictions will also apply to shopping centers as a whole.

Museums and reading rooms in archives and libraries may also reopen. Outdoor areas of recreational and leisure facilities, such as zoos, botanical gardens and amusement parks, will again be accessible to the public, but everywhere will be required to wear a mask and comply with spacing rules, and capacity restrictions will apply. Sports facilities such as skating rinks, tennis courts and soccer fields or athletic stadiums will also be allowed to reopen. At these facilities, in addition to capacity limitations, a mask or spacer requirement will apply and the practice of sports will only be allowed in groups of no more than five people. Competitions and popular sports events for adults will remain prohibited.

Private outdoor events with up to 15 people will also be allowed again.

For children and young people, the restrictions imposed by the epidemic are particularly heavy: in this age group, psychological distress has risen significantly. For young people up to the age of 16, the current rules already provide for certain relaxations in the areas of sports and culture. Nevertheless, the Federal Council intends to raise this age limit to 18 years and to extend the range of sports and cultural offers that are permitted, thus also allowing the resumption of youth socio-cultural activities.

Phase 2

Phase 2 is planned for April 1. For example: cultural and sporting events with an audience in tightly confined spaces or sports activities in indoor venues could be resumed, or that restaurant terraces could be reopened - provided, however, that the epidemiological situation allows this. The Federal Council will base its decisions on a number of indicators: the positivity rate, which must remain below 5%; the occupancy rate of intensive care units with COVID-19 patients, which must not exceed 25%; the average reproduction rate over the last seven days, which must remain below 1; and the 14-day incidence of the disease, which on March 24 must not exceed that of March 1, the day of the first reopenings. These indicators do not give rise to automaticity, as the Federal Council will examine how they combine before making a decision.

Consultation with cantons

The Federal Council will take a decision on the above and reconvene on 24 February after consulting with the cantons. All other measures decided on 18 December 2020 and 13 January 2021 will be extended by one month, i.e. until the end of March.

Clarification of entry rules for children in Switzerland

In addition, the Federal Council has clarified the provisions on entry into Switzerland that will apply from 8 February 2021 by adapting the relevant ordinance. Children under the age of 12 will be exempted from the obligation to undergo the test. In addition, persons who enter Switzerland for business reasons, such as truck drivers, and stay only for a short time will not be required to complete the entry form. Finally, in order to fulfill the obligation to submit a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2, rapid antigenic tests are now permitted in addition to PCR tests.

