This is the only feature film to be made in the setting of the Basel carnival, which in turn is part of UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage. The 93-minute documentary is coming to Ticino, firstly at the Cinema Blenio in Acquarossa on Wednesday, February 23, and to the Cinema Leventina, Airolo on March 2. The screening will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the presence of the director, Nicolas Joray, an inhabitant of Ticino with Basel origins. During the course of one year, the film follows different Clique, groups in both their social life and their covert arrangements for the carnival. The creators of lanterns, masks and costumes talk about their intentions and skills. Also featuring are the Schnitzelbänklers, minstrels, groups on floats and Guggen. Ultimately, the different artistic processes and film styles come together to form a colorful puzzle.