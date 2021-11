This evening at 8 p.m., ahead of the people’ s vote on November 28, we will publish the first of two video debates on the Sports and Events Pole of Lugano here on CdT.ch.

The Municipal Councillors Roberto Badaracco (FDP), Cristina Zanini Barzaghi (PS), Giuseppe «Pino» Sergi (MPS coordinator) and the Municipal Councillor of the Greens Nicola Schoenenberger will face each other.

The registered debate in Cornaredo will be quite fierce. This is not surprising given that the dossier has attracted the attention of city politicians for some time and is closely followed throughout Ticino.

The second episode will be broadcast tomorrow, also at 8 p.m., with the presence of the Municipal Councillor Filippo Lombardi (PPD) and the Municipal Councillors Lukas Bernasconi (Lega), Tamara Merlo (Più Donne) and Ferruccio Unternährer (PLR).

The debates will be moderated by Giuliano Gasperi and John Robbiani, reporters of Corriere del Ticino.

