The Golden jackal of Ticino

The City Legislator met yesterday after three months in which everything's happened: the pandemic, deaths in care homes and overspending - But momentum to implement important projects must be recovered.
Norman Gobbi: "State of emergency until the end of June. Tourism restarts in compliance with the measures" - Elia Arrigoni: "Checks in public establishments, in some cases slight deficiencies found" - Giorgio Merlani: "Avoid the masks with the valve" - Marina Lang: "Contact tracing to intervene in the event of outbreaks"