The Government supports the introduction of obligatory wearing of face masks in public spaces that are frequently visited during the Easter holidays. This is one of the possible measures to reduce contagions as indicated in a letter sent by the State Council to the Municipalities of Ticino providing some guidelines on the conduct of public spaces. The letter indicates that the epidemiological situation in Ticino remains fragile at this time: the number of new infections is increasing and the medium-term outlook is uncertain. In light of the influx of tourists the Government invites the Municipalities to consider carefully the necessary measures to implement in order to ensure the health safety of the public, while at the same time allowing as much freedom as possible to residents and tourists. Possible preventative measures include the introduction of compulsory wearing of masks in busy open spaces. This is an effective measure that is well suited for public spaces - city centers, recreational areas, lakeside areas, etc.