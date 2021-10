The Grand Opening of SPST 2021 was held on October 4 at the Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano, and was dedicated to Swiss Deluxe Hotels, featuring 39 of the best 5-star hotels throughout Switzerland, plus leading chefs. Head chef Domenico Ruberto, who has recently received his first Michelin star in acknowledgement hosted Heinz Rufibach of Grand Hotel Zermatterhof, Luigi Lafranco of Riffelalp Resort 2222M Zermatt and Marco Ortolani of La Réserve Eden au Lac Zürich. A sumptuous menu using autumn-related seasonal ingredients was served.

To accompany the gastronomic itinerary was a historical Ticinese wine label: Ligornetto Magnum and Red Vinattieri enriched the already refined cuisine. The icing on the cake, was the explanations and stories about its labels from new Director Michele Conceprio.

For this edition, the region will host 10 regions of Italy with their most iconic chefs who will be alternating in the best locations of the city, beginning next week.

