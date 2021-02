After the approval of the generic parliamentary initiative by the then Northern League deputy Nicholas Marioli (later taken up by colleagues Omar Balli and Sem Genini for the League) who asked for the inclusion of the reimbursement criterion for welfare benefits received in the last 10 years to obtain Swiss citizenship has been given the green light by the Grand Council today in amendment of the citizenship law of Ticino. As in last year debate which was also in the case divided the right (Lega, UDC, almost all the FDP and a good part of the PPD) and the left of the hemicycle (PS, Verdi, MPS and PC). Finally votes were 49 in favor and 28 against the cantonal legislature