Throughout the study we looked at the consequences of lockdown on maternal habits and key areas in sleep of children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years’ explained Liat Tikotzky, coordinator of the study.

The researchers also observed that about 30% of mothers reported a negative change in their children’s sleep quality and the duration of sleep was much shorter, while 12% noticed an improvement, and 25% an increase in hours slept.

Mothers with the highest form of insomnia and difficulty sleeping were also found to be the ones who reported interrupted sleep in their children.

