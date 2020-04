Twenty-two deaths and 131 new contagion cases in Ticino. This is the weekend’s balance, which brought the total to 177 dead and 2.508 people infected. Compared to the previous week, the one that ended yesterday was “less worse” in three respects. First of all, 30 people contracted the coronavirus between 5 March and 671; April; it had been 898. seven days earlier. The figure slightly exceeds that recorded between 16 and 22 March (648). The measures taken by the authorities to eradicate the disease therefore seem to be bearing fruit. As well as the respect for these measures by the majority of the population: the public is avoiding social contact, an essential behaviour to finally flatten the epidemiological curve. Secondly, the number of hospitalisations has consistently decreased, from 402 on 29 March to 362 yesterday (-40), with the exception of 30 March when they had rose to 415. Thirdly, the number of discharged patients has gradually increased. On March 31 there were 202 in total. Now it’s 340 (+138). On the other hand, following the increase between 29 and 30 March (from 69 to 75), that of patients in intensive care remains practically stable; there are currently 74. There has been much debate about the availability of beds in intensive care in Ticino since the beginning of the emergency. Fortunately, the alarm threshold has not yet been exceeded.

Tears for those who have left us

The only data bucking the trend, unfortunately, is that relating to the deaths. Last week it rose by 84, to 177. Dr. Christian Garzoni, health director of the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, interviewed in recent days by the CdT, was clear on this point: “Unfortunately, I’m afraid that the number of deaths will be the last figure we will see fall. It’s hard to say but you have to be realistic and the death curve is always behind that of new cases. The experience derived from Chinese data leads one to expect deaths up to three weeks after the concentration of COVID-19 cases.”

The March trend

Since 25 February (the first Swiss case was in Ticino) we have witnessed an increase in the spread of the coronavirus that the Federal Council and the Government have tried (and are still doing so) to counter, introducing a whole series of limitations for both the public and the economy. The situation south of the Alps worsened in March. At first the increase in contagions was still limited (57 cases between 2 and 8 March), but then it soon became clear that the longer it went on, the darker the picture would become. In fact, between 9 and 15 March there had been a first boom (233 infected people), followed by a second boom (648) between 16 (day on which the compulsory schools were closed) and 22 March. To get to last week where the explosion of new contagions had been decidedly significant (898), despite the fact that non-essential commercial and production activities have been closed since 23 March. As previously mentioned, the week that ended yesterday - from the point of view of infections - was better (671), however much this adjective may be used in the current crisis.

Observe restrictions

Is the curve flattening out? Apparently yes, the opposite would have been worrying, given the restrictive measures in place. The hope now is that it will start to decrease day by day. Slowly, as the specialists have always said. It will be essential to continue to follow the appeals of the authorities, arm ourselves with common sense and respect the rules of hygiene and social distance with which we are all familiar. “United we will make it,“ the State Council has repeatedly said. Let’s do so.

Today’s figure, Monday, will be significant to get an idea of what the next seven days might look like. Not so much in terms of the number of new infections (it is known, in fact, that the weekend data must be taken with a pinch of salt: fewer tests are carried out), but first of all for the developments of patients admitted to hospitals dedicated to COVID-19. If the decrease (and increase in the number of discharges from health care facilities) were to be confirmed, perhaps a few rays of sunshine could appear in the metaphorically leaden sky of our Canton. It would allow us to look to the future with a little more optimism. It is therefore no coincidence that the government extended the restrictions, last Friday, until 13 April (Easter Monday). The coming week is decisive and a further effort by the Ticino public is needed to win the battle.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata