Although in recent weeks there have been no shortage of statistics showing signs of recovery for the economy, three months after the end of the lockdown, the context for the industrial sector remains particularly difficult. In fact, the level of orders is still too low and expectations on orders in the coming months are uncertain.

According to a survey conducted by the KOF during the month of July, there was a worsening of the business situation both in Switzerland and in Ticino. The signs of weakness were already seen last year, especially for specific sectors such as the car industry, and the crisis triggered by the pandemic has worsened the situation. In Ticino in particular, it has been a year since over a quarter of entrepreneurs maintain that the current situation is negative, and since then positive entrepreneurs have decreased significantly. At the national level, similar trends are recorded, albeit with a slower trend.

The data for July also show that for more than half of Ticino entrepreneurs the level of orders is considered insufficient, even if expectations for the next three months have improved - especially for exporting companies. Speaking of exports yesterday, the insurance company Euler Hermes published an analysis according to which the Swiss export industry is expected to be significantly better in 2021. This year, sales abroad are expected to decrease by 8%, while next year there will probably be a jump of 6%.

‘However, the recovery in exports is not stable at all and is moving in patches of patches - explains Stegano Modenini, director of AITI -. And then we are talking about a recovery compared to a period of blockade or a strong reduction in production and the positive notes coming from the markets are not sufficient at this moment. If nothing else, production is no longer blocked abroad, especially in countries such as China and Germany, but the autumn will be a test case for measuring compliance with the protection and social distancing measures all over the world. Hoping that the situation will not get worse, because the recovery of the markets is slow and we would instead need a higher cruising speed to return to the figures of 2018 and 2019’.

Then there’s the aviation, almost completely stopped. We are talking about an industry that could take three to four years to recover. In short, there is not enough trust on the market and customers are very cautious. Many investments have simply been postponed.

‘It must be said - explains the director of the Ticino Chamber of Commerce Luca Albertoni - that in recent months the manufacturing sector has been able to fulfill the orders that were already in the portfolio - but in the future uncertainty reigns, companies are navigating at sight. Too many unknowns and problems, from the evolution of the health crisis, to the trend of the world economy, to the strong franc. This means that companies are able to plan well in advance, and at the same time the risk of investment cuts and hiring freezes increases’.

The sectors most affected

At the sector level - explains Modenini - precision mechanics (which includes numerous products from different industrial branches, including the automotive sector). However, the difficulties had already begun before the pandemic arrived, as the KOF study highlighted. Watchmaking has a fluctuating trend and above all the high range is struggling to recover in reference markets such as the Asian one.

According to the KOF study, there are not even improvements on the expectations front for companies oriented towards the internal market. «In the industrial sector - explains Modenini - there is an important component of subcontractors also on behalf of Swiss companies, which then perhaps resell the finished product abroad. So the difficulties of foreign markets in the end also affect companies oriented to the domestic market ”.

All this, underlines the KOF, translates into a majority of entrepreneurs who expect a decline in employment levels for the next three months. ‘We see a worrying increase in the share of people in longer-term unemployment. It is an alarm signal because it certainly means that job opportunities are becoming rarer’ .

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata