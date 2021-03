Today, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) approved the US Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. After Pfizer and Moderna, this is the third coronavirus immunization drug to be approved in Switzerland. Alessandro Ceschi (in the photo), Chief Medical and Scientific Director of the Institute of Pharmacological Sciences of Southern Switzerland of the EOC and the only expert outside the national regulatory authority in the «Swissmedic task force COVID Pharmacovigilance», confirmed the most relevant benefits of the product.

« It is first of all a viable vaccine,« Ceschi stressed. «It’s a vaccine that has demonstrated high effectiveness especially in preventing serious or critical courses of the disease.» «Too often we focus solely on the percentages, which could be misleading; but if we want to look at these figures in detail, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has a potency of around 70% and up to 85% in preventing severe COVID courses as demonstrated in clinical trials that enlisted about 40,000 volunteers. In addition, it has shown favorable results in treating problematic variants. Not to mention the possible advantages in practical use: it is administered in a single dose and is easy to store», the expert reminds us again. From the point of view of safety, Professor Ceschi continues, « the product has also proved to have a positive profile with side effects which are typically quite mild and of a limited duration, such as soreness at the injection point, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches».