In the aftermath of the measures imposed by the Ticino Council of State to counter the health emergency, the cultural center LAC Lugano Arte e Cultura has been forced to suspend the programming of the theatre and dance season until next year (January 8). The exhibitions remain open and the LAC edu online proposals continue.

“We apologise in having to make this hard decision, but we will make an effort to plan the future and a new artistic offers” said the President of the LAC Roberto Badaracco.

“We have invested a lot of energy and money in a state-of-the-art protection concept and model of operation of the LAC that has proven valid for both audiences, artists and staff since the start of the season. Following the decision of the Federal Council of 28 October to reduce the audience for cultural events to 50 spectators, the LAC and the artistic partners have after a careful evaluation and redefinition of the scenic spaces decided to adapt the offer.

The LAC conforms to the decisions of the authorities and the choices made for the common good, as it did previously. The new limit of 5 people makes any offer in presence impossible. For this reason, the Board of Directors together with its Management have decided to interrupt the season with immediate effect and inform the partners LuganoMusica and Orchestra of Italian Switzerland, in addition to the Conservatory of Italian Switzerland”continued Roberto Badaracco.

“The new directives are a serious blow to our sustainability and our energies. The past few days we have used all our strength - from the technical team to communication, passing from production and administration - to maintain a valid proposal adapted to the limit of 50 spectators, but the new limit frustrates this effort and makes it unsustainable at an organisational and financial level”added Michel Gagnon, Director General of the cultural center.

“Last night after the dress rehearsal of La bottega del caffè we communicated to the artists and teams involved that we were not going to debut, inviting everyone to go home. The theater will remain closed to the public, but on stage we will work on new productions involving the artists so we are ready to return to the stage when it is again possible: we do not want to stop seeing. We will keep you company through a series of LAC edu proposals and other initiatives that we will be able to implement in digital format while waiting to welcome you again ”the words of the Artistic Director Carmelo Rifici.

Programming changes

The programming of the LAC theater and dance season is cancelled until January 8th. For the concerts of OSI and LuganoMusica, please refer to the decisions, respectively communications, of the individual institutions. On the other hand, the exhibition activity of the Art Museum of Italian Switzerland continues with the exhibitions currently in progress: PAM Paolo Mazzuchelli. Between the eyelashes , Hans Josephsohn and Braschler / Fischer. Divided We Stand .

The LAC edu program for the months of November and December continues in digital format, in particular the next appointment of Liberal Arts with David Quammen and Telmo Pievani scheduled for Saturday 21 November is confirmed . Please consult the website www.luganolac.ch for all updates.

Refund procedure

Tickets for cancelled theatre performances are to be considered void and will be refunded according to the same payment method chosen for the purchase. For online purchases, it is not necessary for viewers to request it, refunds will be made automatically to the credit card; for tickets purchased at the LAC Box Office, the refund can be obtained by going to the box office (Tue-Sun, 10: 00-18: 00) or by telephone at 058 866 42 22 (Tuesday-Sunday, 14: 00-18: 00) 00) by 31 December 2020. Season ticket holders will receive a communication from the season organisers.

As regards the tickets and season tickets for the concert seasons of LuganoMusica and the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana, please refer to the decisions and consequent communications of the individual institutions.

LAC Shop and Luini 6 Bistrot are open

Next to the museum, the LAC shop and the ticket office in the Hall remain open, while Luini 6 Bistrot continues its activity outside in Piazza Luini.

