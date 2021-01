The Lugano City Police announces that on Sunday 31 January, starting from 10:00 until 16:00, the lakefront will be closed to vehicles.

The section affected by the closure will start from the LAC roundabout and will end in Piazza Castello in the two directions of travel, consequently public transport stops will be stopped and the necessary road diversions will be implemented.

We also remember the presence of the construction site on via Adamini, between the LAC roundabout and via Maraini. Due to this, the diversion axis for traffic entering Lugano from the South will be on via Mazzini, where a special diversion sign will be placed.

Users are invited to follow the instructions of the staff assigned to road deviations.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata