Despite the increase in coronavirus cases, many enthusiasts are waiting for the arrival of winter to get back on skis. However, there will be stricter rules ‘on and around’ the slopes than in previous seasons.

The obligation to wear protective masks, maintain distance and disinfect will be precautionary measures that will be introduced almost everywhere.

“We are planning a winter with some new features,” says Markus Meili, director of the Grisons ski lifts in St. Moritz / Engadine.

As for the lifts, there are no changes compared to previous seasons, Meili specifies adding that ‘on indoor ski lifts - for example cable cars and mountain railways the obligation to wear a mask will be in force.

In Zermatt (VS), at the foot of the Matterhorn, all the cable cars will be open and the tourist office has developed a special tubular scarf that allows protection similar to a mask. ‘Nothing changes on the slopes just because you are outdoors and the minimum distance when skiing is still maintained’ notes Simona Altwegg of Zermatt Tourismus.

In the Jungfrau region of the Bernese Oberland, too, there are no problems. In the ski areas of Grindelwald, Wengen and Mürren, masks will be mandatory on trains and gondolas. Furthermore, to ensure a change of air, the windows of the ski lifts can be opened almost anywhere.

‘For ski lifts and chairlifts there will be no obligation to wear a mask’, explains Kathrin Naegeli, spokesperson for the Jungfraubahnen, stressing that people in these cases are outdoors and the travel time is usually shorter. 15 minutes. The cantons, on the other hand, will determine whether it will be necessary to protect the mouth and nose in line at these ski lifts.

And what about après-ski? According to Altwegg, in Switzerland - or at least in Zermatt - this activity does not play an important role. For most guests, the focus is on skiing and gastronomy, adds the spokesperson for Zermatt Tourism. Also for Meili the Upper Engadine is not a place known for excessive après-ski. In any case, it is clear to everyone that there will be no big celebrations to be expected after the skiing days. Martina Bieler, spokesperson for Switzerland Tourism, expects a decrease in the number of foreign guests.

