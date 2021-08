Following the death of its Mayor Marco Borradori, that has deeply shaken the community, the Municipality of Lugano, having understood the condolences of the entire citizenship, has decided to proclaim a day of mourning on Tuesday August 17, the date of the funeral. The funeral will be held at the Cornaredo Stadium at 10.00 am. The day of mourning will end at 6.10 p.m., when all the citizens are invited to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the beloved Mayor, to the tolling of the bells of all the churches in Lugano.

The City Hall has declared Tuesday August 17 a day of public mourning. The public, the public institutions, the social and cultural organizations, the owners of various activities are invited to express their condolences in the appropriate manner, and to observe at 6.10 p.m. - the time of the death of our esteemed and beloved Mayor - a minute of silence in his memory, to the tolling of the bells of all the churches in Lugano. The funeral will take place at the Cornaredo Stadium at 10.00 a.m.

The Municipal Administration services will be closed, with the exception of basic activities and services and the extracurricular services already planned.

The farewell ceremony will be broadcast live on RSI La 1 and TeleTicino starting at 9.00 am.

Funeral Chamber

The City will set up the funeral chamber in the patio of Palazzo Civico. On Sunday 15 and Monday 16 August, from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., it will be possible to say goodbye to our Mayor, by leaving a written thought or memory on the Book of Remembrance.

Shortly before the opening of the funeral home, the City Hall will meet for a few minutes of recollection in front of the coffin, to the music of the violinist Maristella Patuzzi.

The visits of the public will then begin, in accordance with the local and pandemic regulations. For safety reasons, the wearing of a mask is mandatory in the patio and in the waiting area for access to the patio in Piazza della Riforma.

No photography is allowed anywhere inside the patio.

Guests may also leave a public thought to the Mayor’s memory on the virtual bulletin board open on the City’s website at www.lugano.ch/addiosindaco.

Funeral procession

Unlike what was announced, the City will not hold the funeral procession scheduled at 9.30 a.m. starting from via Monte Boglia, headquarters of the Lega dei Ticinesi, for health and safety reasons.

Funeral ceremony

The funeral ceremony will be held, as anticipated, at the Cornaredo Stadium, so as to allow the widest possible attendance of the citizens who were and are so close to their Mayor Marco Borradori.

Since the ceremony is a religious event, access will be allowed without a Covid certificate; the wearing of a mask is compulsory.

The farewell ceremony at the Stadium will begin at 10.00 am. The gates will open between 8.00 and 10.00 am to allow an orderly flow of attendees.

Program

10.00 Entering of the coffin in the Stadium and beginning of the ceremony

10.15 a.m. Speech:

Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor

Norman Gobbi, Councillor of State

Vice-Mayor of the City of Lugano Michele Foletti

Friend Andrea Leoni

There will follow a moment of prayer led by the Bishop of Lugano Monsignor Valerio Lazzeri, with a blessing of the deceased.

11.30 a.m. End of the ceremony

The Orchestra of the Italian Switzerland will provide musical interludes.

The start and the end of the ceremony will be accompanied by the notes of the Civica Filarmonica of Lugano.

Public transport and parking

The participants of the funeral are warmly invited to travel to the Stadium by public transport.

o TPL, Trasporti Pubblici Luganesi SA will offer free transportation in zones 100, 110, 113 and 121, from the first morning service on August 17 until 1:00 p.m. TPL’s P&R in zone 100 will be free until 1 p.m.

o On FLP, Ferrovie Luganesi SA trains, transportation is free for zones 100 and 110 from the first morning service until 1:00 p.m.

The availability of parking in the surrounding area is limited (P&R Sud and Gerra dirt road), to which we recommend using Via Ciani. Free parking is offered.

Covid Prescriptions

A mask must be worn in the funeral home located in the atrium of Palazzo Civico and in the waiting area in Pazza Riforma.

The ceremony at the Stadium falls under the category of religious events according to Art. 14 of RS 818.101.26. A Covid certificate is therefore not required for admission to the Stadium, but a mask must be worn.

The capacity of the Stadium is standard, with seats and standing room. The entry and exit of the participants are planned on several entrances.

The City is grateful to all the institutions, the Diocese, the associations, the services, the friends who have cooperated in accompanying Mayor Marco Borradori in his final journey.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata