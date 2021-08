The people of Ticino will have the chance to say goodbye to Marco Borradori. The mayor of Lugano, who died at 18.10 yesterday, will welcome all the good wishes of its citizens. Deputy Mayor Michele Foletti has explained how the City is organizing itself for the last farewell.

«This morning, during the meeting of the City Hall, we met with Marco’s brother, Mario Borradori, with whom we discussed the funeral - he explains - We will hold the funeral service from Saturday (or Sunday) in the courtyard of the City Hall, in order to allow all citizens who want to say goodbye to him to do so». Michele Foletti adds that the funeral home can be visited until Monday evening and will be open from 8 am to 10 pm.

The funeral, respectively, will be held on Tuesday. «The ceremony will begin with a procession that will leave from Via Monte Boglia at 9:30 a.m. and reach Cornaredo Stadium at 10 a.m., the only place today under a COVID restriction that allows the presence of all citizens who wish to participate.» City Hall has also decided to set up a day of citizen mourning, also scheduled for Tuesday. «The government and services will be closed.»

