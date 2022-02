In contrast to what occurred four years ago, when a real grassroots movement hindered and eventually rejected the initiative on abolishing the radio and television fee - because its approval would have implied a significant downsizing of state broadcasting - the media package in support of the private media has not enjoyed the same level of participation by citizens, despite the fact that the underlying issue is virtually the same. In recent weeks, the discussion has been very active, almost euphoric, with voices against subsidies, whereas those who sensibly explained the reasons for which it would have been better to approve a law to help the media, albeit an imperfect one, were wrongly regarded with complacency. A classic case in which the arsonists won over the firemen. Let’s see why.

It was clear to everyone that the law was not well balanced. Some modifications in its design - first and foremost the removal of the limit of 40,000 copies, above which it is now impossible to receive a discount on postal distribution rates - made the referendum committee’s nose twitch. Why - the citizens asked themselves - should small and medium-sized publishers be given indiscriminate help, despite the fact that this support is directly proportional to turnover? A question that is more than justified, but to answer it we must keep in mind a situation that can no longer be confined to Switzerland alone. In actual fact, the difficulties of local media, including those in Ticino, are the result of global dynamics and of market distortions which are as unprecedented as they are powerful.

This is why it was preferable not to throw the baby out with the bathwater and give especially small and medium-sized publishers the opportunity to equip themselves to fight on several fronts. The risk, once the package was rejected, is that some of them will not be able to survive. This is a real and, in certain cases, imminent danger that should have been explained more clearly and perhaps with greater passion and pride, even on the part of professionals. We will never know if yesterday’s vote was a vote on the role of the media or if it was only a vote on a law that should have been better thought out and defended. What we can say, however, is that those who voted against the law voted down a package of support for an important and delicate sector at a time in history when it would have been useful to agree to a compromise solution so as not to find ourselves (with certainty, if other solutions are not urgently studied and passed) in a much more difficult situation in the future.

But that was not the case, and in this context the vote of Ticino is significant: a peripheral and linguistic minority region that has difficulty in making its voice and thoughts heard, nevertheless made a negative statement. The result was influenced by a certain underlying suffering due to the dramas of the pandemic and the tendency to reject further contributions from the public sector to the private sector, despite the fact that it has been explained several times, even on these pages, that the package of measures did not include any tax hikes.

This is yet another paradox that emerged from the vote, which did not validate a status quo but an unrelenting drift: slowly but inevitably, medium-small publishers will be faced with more and more significant cost increases (especially for the distribution of copies) and with the loss of advertising and subscriptions, the causes of which, as mentioned, are global and do not affect only Ticino or Switzerland: depriving them of support, however indirect, would mean consigning them to a distorted, when not monopolistic, market, with all the consequences we know in terms of pluralism and democracy. There was nothing else at stake in yesterday’s vote. To all those who feared, by casting a «yes» vote, a higher dependence of publishing companies on the State, we can say that dealing with global giants who have effectively monopolized the advertising market, with limited aid in time, after a devastating pandemic, will not be a greater guarantee of all-round freedom.

Instead, it will be a tough battle, which obviously will have to be fought relentlessly. To do so, in a small and quadri-lingual country like Switzerland, a team effort is inevitably required. Laws similar to the one rejected yesterday, and of course we hope for better ones, will increasingly impose themselves to the extent that there is interest in safeguarding plurality. The issues and challenges posed by the vote on the media package are merely postponed. Some politicians have already made it known in the last few hours that they want to propose new solutions to Bern: hopefully these declarations will not remain a dead letter and that action will be taken quickly. It only takes a moment, in fact, to find oneself with a media sector that is concentrated in a handful of players giving all readers in all cantons the same narrative. A scenario to be avoided.

