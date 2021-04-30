The Lido Lugano reopens on May 1 ACTIVITIES The Swiss Federal Council, in its rulings relating to the easing of restrictions announced last April 14, has specified that an essential condition for the opening of open-air bathing establishments is to guarantee 10 m2 of free space for each user (excluding constructions such as pools, changing rooms and bar-restaurants). With an area of approx. 13,000 m2, therefore, the Lido of Lugano can accommodate a maximum number of users of 1,300 people simultaneously.