The Lido Lugano reopens on May 1

Public access to the Lido will be guaranteed by booking on the website www.my.lugano.ch (or at the cash desk for those who do not have the possibility, subject to availability) or by using the My Lugano app.

Opening hours

Opening hours will be as follows (with the obligation to exit the water 30 minutes before closing):

- May and September from 09.00 to 19.00

- June, July and August from 09.00 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Besides, with exclusive entrance from via Foce, the morning time slot from 07.00 to 08.30 will be guaranteed.

Reduced prices

Like each year there will be time slots with reduced prices in the morning, at lunchtime and with entry to the lido after 17.00.

Reduced price admissions, subject to availability of seats, can be purchased directly at the box office and cannot be reserved.

Season ticket policy

Starting from April 19, all season and annual passes have been reactivated, including those of non-Lido cabin holders, which were suspended on December 22, and to which the 4 missed months of use will be systematically added. Currently, it will not be possible to sign up for new season or annual passes due to restrictions on the capacity of the facility. As for the summer of 2020, the quota of seats for the season ticket holders will be guaranteed daily until 10.00 am. In case the subscriber shows up after this time, the seat will no longer be guaranteed.

Beach volleyball and beach soccer courts temporarily out of use

It’s important to underline that the beach volleyball and beach soccer fields will be out of use for a few weeks until the end of the construction site for the construction of the nearby district heating plant.

At the Lido, masks are compulsory from the age of 12 in the following areas

- in the corridors, at the entrances to the cash desks and rental stores;

- in enclosed areas (toilets and changing rooms);

- in the facility restaurants (Gastro rules).

LiDO Bar Restaurant

For those who want to go to the restaurant aL LiDO Bar there are 3 ways depending on the time slot:

During the day:

- No reservations possible.

- Tables are available until sold out for customers Chiringuito (Bar on the beach) or self service restaurant

- Maximum current capacity according to COVID protection plan - 150 people, tables of maximum 4 people

Aperitifs - every day with good weather from 6 pm:

- Table and lounge reservations by phone (091 971 55 00) or on www.allidobar.com -> BOOKING

- Maximum 4 people per table

Dinner - evenings with kitchen service (Friday - Saturday - Sunday in high season)

- Table reservation by phone (091 971 55 00) or on www.allidobar.com -> BOOKING

You can also reserve a Cabanas:

- Bookable directly on the website www.allidobar.com , option CABANAS or by phone

Openings of Riva Caccia, San Domenico and Piscina di Carona

The other three city facilities will open for swimming next Saturday, May 29.

At Riva Caccia and San Domenico the catering facilities are open and the access is regulated by the respective managers in compliance with the COVID 19 rules of Gastro Switzerland (table service, maximum 4 people, mask obligation).

