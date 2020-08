(Updated at 14.22) - Belgium, the Balearic Islands, Malta and India will be on the list of coronavirus risk areas from Thursday the 20th August - Individuals returning to Switzerland will have to remain in quarantine for ten days.

The updated list by the Federal Department of the Interior now includes 53 countries and regions: in addition to Belgium, the Balearic Islands (but not the Canary Islands), Malta and India, Albania, Andorra, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands have been added, Monk, Namibia. Ten-day quarantine has been mandatory since the beginning of July for people returning from a country or region with a high risk of infection. Those returning to Switzerland must report to the cantonal authorities within two days and random sample checks are carried out to verify compliance with the provision. Currently 16,260 returned from areas at risk are in quarantine.