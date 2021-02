Could the third wave be psychological? The alarm bell has been sounded by a study with the University of Basel, published yesterday in «Matin Dimanche». A year after the pandemic began, nearly one in five Swiss people report having severe depressive symptoms. To be exact 18%.

Ticino is no exception and follows closely with a 16%. 16.9% in German-speaking Switzerland and 22.3% in French-speaking Switzerland which - the newspaper recalls - «experienced a real lockdown during the autumn». According to the Swiss Corona Stress Study based on the responses of about 11,000 people, the level of stress among the Swiss during the last 12 months has been increasing with a rather alarming progression. If before the confinement the percentage of people with severe depressive symptoms was 3%, in April the figure rose to 9%, and then took off in November to 18%.

Young people are most affected

The experts are concerned above all by the data relating to young people, where the phenomenon of post lockdown depressive disorders is much more marked. According to the Rhine study, 29% of 14-24 year-olds and 21% of 25-34 year olds report severe depressive symptoms. While the percentage falls to 6% among the over 65s. «Young people have found themselves confronted with an exceptional situation which they have nevertheless been able to manage and interpret with great responsibility», commented Ilario Lodi, the director of Pro Juventute Svizzera italiana.

«They have understood the drama of the moment and that their behavior could have negative effects on the whole community. I believe that not all adults have been equally as disciplined». Hence the psychological burden that Rhenish research has brought to light. «The degree of involvement and sensitivity of young people is reflected in the data of the study», notes Lodi who adds: «Young people have been asked (and continue to be asked) to have an extraordinary ability to adapt, to reinvent themselves overnight , without however reflecting on the fact that they do not have a retrospective look that can place this moment in their journey of growth ». In short, according to Lodi, the tools to contextualize the present are lacking, to do it with the right distance and the right involvement. Hence the greater anxiety and psychological stress experienced by the category. without however reflecting on the fact that they do not have a retrospective look that can place this moment in their journey of growth».

«We no longer talk about hope»

«Today the social fabric is more fragile», echoed the psychologist Dieter Schürch. “The family is more fragile. Work is more fragile, as is the possibility of planning the future or the formation of our young people. In a very short time our lives were turned upside down and put to the test by an invisible enemy ». And this is another central element in Professor Schurch’s reading. Insomnia, depression but also more serious mental disorders are the manifestations of what psychiatrists call the new and rampant «pandemic trauma». “The fact of not being able to put a face to the enemy triggers the psychological level the underlying fears among the most vulnerable individuals. The fact of dealing with this impalpable but terrible reality, capable of undermining our very existence, it provokes in these people the development of deep fears and monstrous fantasies ». The theme of the invisible enemy, Schürch continues, has a particular significance even among the smallest. How to explain to them the existence of a danger linked to a virus which by its nature is invisible? «Also in this case, says the professor, the fear cannot be made concrete. However, children perceive changes within the family unit: from the habits, behavior of their members to any tensions. And this is the most dangerous aspect, because a child needs tranquility and security to develop his identity in complete safety ». Another central aspect according to Schürch concerns the narration of the future, today completely absent. «The uncertainty of the present has eliminated any discourse concerning the future. And this will have an effect on young people and their vision of life». Because, continues Schürch, «a boy needs to know that he lives in a reality in which something can be built. Where you can look to the future with hope and trust. This word hope has been completely excluded from our vocabulary, from the chronicle of the present. Who speaks of hope today? Who promises something positive about the future? We cannot think that all this will not be absorbed by the young people who overlook life ». Another fundamental element, explains Schürch, is the extraordinary speed with which our lives have been put to the test. «This has had a major effect on the mental stability of many individuals. It’s normal, explains the psychologist, we haven’t had time to metabolize the sometimes profound changes that have occurred. The time of mental digestion is fundamental for the stability of the individual ».

The appeal to the authorities

«We have the impression that all indicators of serious mental disorders are on the rise» said Stephan Wenger, co-president of the Swiss Federation of Psychologies and Psychologists on Sunday. «It is important to know that in Switzerland we cannot treat all those who need help». Hence the decision to write - together with his colleagues - a letter to the Federal Council to remind that «failure to treat these diseases in time will have disastrous consequences». These, he stresses, «already cause billions of costs to the economy and social insurance every year». Le Matin Dimanche also cites the French epidemiologist Martin Blachier, according to whom a third confinement would have a far greater impact on mental health than that of COVID. It is therefore appropriate to ask ourselves, the newspaper writes, if the remedy is not worse than the disease. «Unlike last spring, when the restrictions were imposed in the middle of the pandemic, the measures are currently being taken as a preventive measure. It would be wiser - concludes Blachier - to confine only if there is a real need, rather than to confine for fear of something we do not understand ».

For young people, the lack of confrontation with peers - largely absent I know only via social - can result in a flattening of the days spent in their own room, or in an explosion of domestic conflicts due to the feeling of being more controlled within the walls of the house All this can lead to a lack of stimuli and for this reason the role of families can and must be absolutely central. To find out more, we consulted the doctor and psychotherapist of the developmental age Alberto Pellai. «The theme of depression is linked to the amplification of sadness. We become sad when we feel that we are losing something », he begins. «The question we must ask ourselves is: what are we losing and how to put it back in our life. With confinement, the younger boys have lost very important pieces of life ». Fewer social contacts and interactions with friends can lead to «a loss of energy or motivation».

«Families must be very proactive in motivating children, overcoming their resistance in being involved in activities that inevitably have different formats - continues Pellai - The advice I give them is to twin up with another family that has a child of the same age of your own. The children will thus be able to spend their free time at their friend’s house and carry out various activities in presence ». In short, the idea of ​​this «alliance» between families is to make their children live some sections of «normal» life, perhaps taking them away from self-confinement within the walls of the house in front of a PC or smartphone. «With the arrival of spring there will be the opportunity to carry out many outdoor activities and all adults - both parents and teachers and educators - should be promoters of outdoor education». Therefore, learning in the open air. Again, involving other families.

The countermeasures of Bern

The issue of the increase in people with severe depressive symptoms was also addressed by the COVID-19 task force set up by the Federal Council already last January. Also based on data from the Swiss Corona Stress Study, the federal experts noted that the risk of severe depressive symptoms was associated with age and was higher in subjects aged 14 to 24. The Task Force had not limited itself to illustrating the phenomenon but had also proposed some countermeasures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on people’s mental health. In addition to reducing the number of cases and preventing future waves, he had asked to compensate for financial losses attributable to protective measures and, in relation to the younger population, to organize countermeasures to reduce stress in schools or universities. In addition, the coverage of costs for remote psychological / psychiatric treatments should be maintained and the population made aware of mental health problems and treatment options by promoting preventive measures, such as physical activity.

