Despite the pandemic, the traditional Christmas market will be held in Lugano this year, with increased security and control measures.

A note was released "given the cancellation of many events, the Town Hall considers it important to maintain a program that will enable the public to experience the Christmas atmosphere, albeit with restrictions".

The City took this decision on the basis of federal provisions released on coronavirus - which allows markets to be kept outdoors – along with cantonal regulations in which Christmas markets that last for more than a week are allowed to go ahead; however, there is an obligation to wear a mask and to develop and a protection plan.

"Particular attention was therefore paid to safety" the note specified. The City has drawn up a much more restrictive protection plan than the current rules issued by the Swiss Market Association. Instead of a spacing of at least 0.5 meters between the stations, the structures in Piazza Manzoni will be in a restricted access area (maximum 90 people) with a minimum spacing of 4.5 meters, which becomes 6 meters in other places in the city. A waiting area will also be marked for customers 2 meters from the houses, enabling an orderly flow.

The perimeter of the Christmas market has also been reorganized: some stations will be located in Contrada di Verla, Piazzetta della Posta and in other places where the space meets the needs.

