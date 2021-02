Due to the danger of avalanches, the Maloja road between Sils in the Engadine (GR) and Plaun da Lej will be closed to traffic every day between 11.00 and 18.00 until further notice.

The announcement was made today by the cantonal administration of Grisons explaining that the stretch of road is dangerous for about 3.7 kilometers. Therefore, in the winter and spring season, the road traveled every day by many commuter workers, citizens and tourists is exposed to dangers. On this section there are an average of 14 avalanches every year.

The avalanche danger is constantly monitored by the Avalanche Commission of the Cantonal Technical Office of Graubünden and avalanches cannot always be triggered artificially here. Also for this reason, the daily closure of the road has been decided, until further notice, between 11.00 and 18.00 approximately, between Sils and Piano di Lago.

The decisions and measures are regularly updated on the website of the Graubünden Technical Office strassen.gr.ch.

