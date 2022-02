«I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it» (Voltaire)

The fierce opposition to the federal subsidy for the media is both objectively understandable and proves that the proposal for a law is not a bright one, but it should be noted that Ticino is in a very different situation.

a) Publishers making millions in earnings do not exist in Ticino. The slogans are lies. The only income from newspapers is from subscriptions and advertising. Both are decreasing year by year. It is also true that there are some large groups in the German-speaking part of Switzerland who would receive benefits unnecessarily. However, I can guarantee that in Ticino the situation has been very challenging for years. As a former member of the Board of Directors of the Giornale del Popolo, I witnessed firsthand the enormous sacrifices made by journalists to try to save the newspaper, but they were not enough. At CdT, where all the revenue remains with the newspaper itself, we have had to cut costs, reduce pages, dismiss staff. The costs of raw materials and paper continue to rise. This is reality.

b) The Swiss state is not responsible for controlling the media. It is our mission to guarantee diversity of opinion. The evidence is that we publish on a daily basis the many statements contrary to the law. The State finances Teleticino and Radio3i and there has never been any editorial intrusion, which - we firmly guarantee - would not be tolerated.

c) The shift towards online media. Adolescents, born after 1995, are no longer reading newspapers. In 2020, just 10% would flip through the newspaper. Clearly, there is an evolution toward electronic media, an evolution that CdT is addressing with new projects that carry costs. The subsidies are planned for seven years. The time needed to implement the course underway, and to permit correction of the shortcomings of the law.

d) Magazines. We have numerous association press products in Ticino which do not make a profit but are important for our people. Area (bimonthly magazine of the Unia union), Il Lavoro (weekly magazine of the Ocst union), the parish bulletins of Lugano, Bellinzona, Biasca, Minusio; the Caritas magazine; the Giornale dello Sport (monthly magazine); the monthly Il Malcantone; La Borsa della spesa; the monthly magazine La Caccia; the monthly magazine of Pro-Ticino; the monthly magazine Qui Ticino a Voi Missionari; La Rivista patriziale Ticinese; the monthly magazine of the MPS Solidarietà party; the monthly Spendere Meglio; the weekly magazine Agricoltore Ticinese, and many others. The reality is that the Post Office, over the next three years, foresees a further increase in costs. For most of them, aid is survival.

e) The State and liberal thinking. I am fully aware that direct subsidies from the State in a free market economy are very difficult to reconcile for those who believe, with valid arguments, that such interferences are in principle a mistake. However, on the other hand, it is universally acknowledged that the press is a pillar of the democratic state and consequently an essential public service. Journalists who can express themselves critically with authoritativeness, in line with the editorial line, are one of the foundations of our values. It is no longer feasible to pay them only with advertising while there are new rules that limit monopolies. In this instance, the government in a democracy like Switzerland, must help, given that the publishers are still guarantors of editorial independence.

The bottom line is that the law is the result of a flawed compromise, and that is indeed true. But it is limited in duration to seven years, during which we will have to work on a better project. Meanwhile for us publishers, who must fight every day to ensure a quality product with good professionals, these grants are very important, because without them quality information risks being severely compromised.

