Out of the most affected sectors of the Swiss economy affected is that of the mechanical, electrical and metallurgical (MEM) industry. After the end of the lockdown, the situation has improved slightly.

The business climate index for the sector’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stabilised at a low level in July, a release from Swissmechanic indicates. According to the economic barometer prepared by the economic research institute BAK Economics published yesterday that in recent months production activity has been more fluid than in the semi-confinement phase.

In July 89% of SMEs suffered from lack of orders. In April the share was 63%. ‘Coronavirus crisis has plunged the Swiss economy into a severe recession, and the MEM sector has suffered an even greater collapse’ quoted Swissmechanic director Jürg Marti.

The quarterly survey conducted in July by Swissmechanic and BAK Economics of around 300 SMEs in the sector shows that the crisis is increasingly shifting from supply to demand. It is true that in July some companies were affected by disruptions in the supply chain (19%) and by staff defections (12%), but their number has decreased by more than half compared to April.

Just under half of companies speculate that the order shortage will continue for more than six months. Clients are making only the necessary investments due to the crisis, uncertainty and increased liquidity needs. The collapse of exports in the second quarter of 2020 also demonstrates the weakness of demand.

About 70% of companies have imposed a hiring freeze and applied for reduced work. In the second quarter, an average decrease of 29% in working hours was counted, in the third quarter it could be 34%. The number of companies that said they wanted to lay off staff rose to 27 percent in July from 16 percent in April. MEM companies are not only focusing on staff, however, two thirds of them are also cutting back on investment.

However, there are also positive signs. As Marti explains, the companies surveyed expect the decline in orders to slow slightly in the third quarter. Furthermore, the number of companies reporting liquidity problems decreased in July compared to April and only a small minority (5%) still see serious risk of bankruptcy.

