Adolescents and pandemics. A combination that has been of concern since Spring 2020. The situation, on this delicate front, does not seem to have improved in recent months. In fact, given the data, it may actually have worsened.

Sounding the warning bell once again is Pro Juventute. The association yesterday published an update of the «Coronavirus Report», in which a rather un reassuring picture is provided regarding the state of young people in Switzerland in the face of the pandemic crisis. One of the main findings of the study is in fact that the mental stress of many children and young people has significantly increased: «Contacts to 147 show a record number of consultations regarding suicidal thoughts,« states the association’s report. In figures, it means that «compared to the previous year, in 2021 147 carried out 40% more consultations due to suicidal thoughts» and is in contact with 700 adolescents every day, and as many as 7 of them manifest suicidal intentions. Among the primary concerns of teens, the study points out, there is also fear and insecurity about their future.

Here and elsewhere

If the data on a national level are worrying, the situation in Ticino is not tranquil either. As Ilario Lodi, Pro Juventute’s regional manager for Italian-speaking Switzerland, explained to Corriere del Ticino, «our canton is no different from the rest of Switzerland. And this is the proof that youth policies can no longer be dealt with at the local level (cantonal or municipal), but a national approach is needed».

However, on one point in particular those who are in contact with young people and those who deal with them agree: the pandemic has aggravated a dormant situation, a problem that had already been present for years.

For example, for Lodi, this crisis «has shown that young people, today more than ever, need relationships. Relationships that are like oxygen for them in this phase of life». The pandemic, therefore, «has revealed an enormous problem,« but sadly, the resources we have available today «are not among the sharpest.»

The coronavirus has brought to light a problem that had already been present for years.

Sara Fumagalli, health director of the Santa Croce Clinic in Orselina (a private psychiatric facility recognized by the Canton), also explains that «the coronavirus has highlighted a problem that had already been present for years. And this is because the real problem lies ‘’upstream’’ and concerns the structural fragility of young people, who are finding it increasingly difficult to orient themselves and find their place in society». A weakness, therefore, which has emerged with force following the pandemic crisis. Even the figures from the Santa Croce clinic are there to prove it: «We deal with about 1,000 admissions per year and at the moment 15-20% of these are young people. A figure that is increasing by about 20% compared to the pre-pandemic period,« explained Fumagalli. It is a matter, adds the health director, «of acute cases, for which hospitalization was necessary, but no longer linked to the classic mental illnesses (such as schizophrenia), but to a series of new discomforts linked to personality, to the ‘’sickness of living’’, to the difficulty of being in the world, of feeling adequate».

Collective attention from the entire community will be needed: family, school, employer

According to Fumagalli, however, not all bad things have come to harm: «If we want to look on the bright side, the coronavirus has made it possible to uncover a problem that perhaps, as a society, we should have tackled earlier. In the past these young people were neglected, perhaps ‘’branded’’ as drunks, delinquents, as the ‘’bad guys’’. Today, however, something is moving and they are considered people in difficulty and therefore listened to more than in the past. And they themselves are more willing to talk about it». Yes, because the first step to help them, adds Fumagalli, is «to listen to them and not judge them». Even if in order to truly address the problem, «the collective attention of the entire community will be needed: the family, the school, the employer». It is necessary, in short, «to take the time (of quality) to devote to them, recovering that culture of listening that has been lost over time in favor of an exasperated technicality, of the search for productivity at any cost. It is time, he concludes, «to be a team player».

