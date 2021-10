An initiative for a social minimum wage was formally launched by the progressive front consisting of the SP, PC, POP and Greens.

The document suggests an upward revision of the threshold level of the minimum wage, setting it at a minimum of 21.50 CHF per hour. However, the intention is to be able to increase further to 22 CHF per hour. The collection of signatures starts today and the goal is clear: 10 thousand signatures in 100 days.