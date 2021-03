The planning permission, which was approved by Parliament on January 24, 2020, foresees the following cost items:

- a 2-way tunnel between Cantonaccio and Acapulco with a length of approx. 1,500 meters;

- two portals at the ends and the arrangement of the road portals;

- adequate electromechanical equipment (ventilation, signage, lighting, etc.).

The project is part of the catalog of works of the Road Plan of Locarno and Vallemaggia (PTLVM) as measure 1A, which was approved by the State Council on January 18, 2006. The estimated cost of the work is approximately 95 million francs (preliminary project October 2012 ± 25%), VAT included.

The preliminary design was started at the beginning of 2021 and will last for approximately one year, and will be followed by the final design. After acceptance of the executive credit by the Grand Council, in mid 2023 the road project will be announced and at the beginning of 2025 the start of the works is expected. The duration of the construction works will be about 5 years.

Given the strategic importance of the work for the entire region, the contribution of the CIT (Intercommunal Transport Commission of Locarno and Maggia Valley) is greater than the normal allocation of funds. The project can also rely on additional funding from the Municipality of Ascona.

