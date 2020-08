Sofia for girls, Leonardo for boys. These are the most popular names in Ticino for those born in the year 2019, according to data provided today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Also among the female names are Aurora in second place and Emma in third. Among the boys - Liam is second, while Federico is third. Liam is also a popular name in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, where it ranks first, followed by Gabriel and Arthur. The most frequent names for French girls are Emma, ​​Eva and Chloé, while for those from German-speaking Switzerland are Mia, Emilia and Lia. Among the Swiss-German children, the most loved are Noah, Leon and, once again, Liam.