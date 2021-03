Reading, replying to, or rather anticipating in advance the needs of young people and families. In the educational, but also in the social field. These are challenges that the city of Locarno must face, with particular emphasis on growing unease. The candidates for City Hall have proposed a number of different solutions for the fourth round of discussions in preparation for the April 18 election.

Giuseppe Cotti (Per Locarno).

For the municipal council member Giuseppe Cotti (Per Locarno), during the next four years, Locarno must be more sensitive and attentive towards the continuous developments of the society, more involving the children and the adolescents in the defining of public policies that concern them closely.

Giulia Maria Beretta (United Left).

In order to bring everyone closer to cultural life, by increasing integration and a community feeling, Giulia Maria Beretta (United Left) has proposed that cultural centers and libraries should host, for example, advisory services for new mothers. It would create a social network, while monitoring exclusion, hardships and domestic violence.

Francesca Machado-Zorrilla (Greens and Independents), for her role, highlights that culture contributed in overcoming the challenging period of the lockdown. Therefore, it will be necessary to give more support to the local cultural realities, including emerging talents.

Francesca Machado-Zorrilla (Greens and Independents).

Lastly, Daniel Mitric (FDP) emphasizes the need to adjust school schedules in accordance to the needs of parents and to provide an effective educational support so that children will be prepared for their future careers.

Daniel Mitric (FDP)

