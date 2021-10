«It is noise-free, smoke-free, and odor-free».

This is something completely new on the shores of the Ceresio. An efficient, elegant, silent and environmentally friendly vessel, in every sense of the word.

The Motonave Ceresio 1931 was in fact entirely electrified and completed its maiden voyage with passengers aboard on the 23 October. It was a success: the passengers were thrilled, also because of the mild weather.

Onboard was Claudio Zali, director of the Department of Territory. « One glides over the water in absolute silence», remarked the State Councillor, who has encouraged everyone to experience the new boat « antique but new» at the same time.

For Agostino Ferrazzini, president of the Società Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL), it was «a magical moment» that kicked off «an embryonic public line that will connect the region across the lake, as it once did.» SNL Operations Manager Francesco Musto said he was pleased with the result after «two years of engineering and a year of work on board.» These emotions were shared by Carlo Maria Acquistapace, Director of SNL: «Starting from Tuesday, November 2, the boat will run every day 100% electrically, a sustainable navigation that citizens and tourists can enjoy».

