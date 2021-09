In addition having to fill out the well-known PLF, in the Swiss version. There is a big «but» that concerns Ticino: besides minors under 16 years of age, people who pass through Switzerland without stopping, commercial transporters, border crossers, and people coming from a frontier region are exempt from the obligation to take the test and fill out the entry form. A ruling that, in practice, defeats the proposal made during the consultation phase by the Ticino government: «for reasons of practicability of controls, we consider it appropriate to avoid exceptions for cross-border movements in border regions, as well as for short-term trips» declared Bellinzona. Bern instead wanted to «take into account the strong commercial, social and cultural relations in these areas».

Chargeable test swabs

During the press conference, Alain Berset reported that the Federal Council had discussed whether or not the tests would be free of charge as of October 1, following requests from politicians. « The decision of August 25 was made to avoid the burden of the swabs of those choosing not to immunize weighing on the general public. However, we realized that this could cause difficulties for certain categories of people (for example, those who have only received the first dose). The file was therefore reopened and will be discussed at future meetings». Nevertheless, this is not a turnaround. In the case in which «adjustments» are foreseen, they will be communicated quickly.

Children under the age of 16 are not required to undergo the test. Therefore, for the Swiss, the destination of the trip is decisive, rather than the canton of residence. Anyone who travels to the border regions - in other words, the administrative territories, a list of which will be published - does not have to undergo a test or fill out a form when returning home. Those who for example take a vacation in southern Italy will have to do so, said Christian Bock, Director of the Federal Customs Administration (FCA).

Risk-based controls

Every single day over two million people and more than a million vehicles cross the Swiss border. To guarantee compliance with the new rules, risk-based controls will be carried out. Those who cannot present a negative test at customs will have to submit to a test directly after entering Switzerland. The Cantons will be obliged to carry out random checks to determine whether untreated or unvaccinated persons have taken the second test. In the case of a violation of the rules, disciplinary fines may be imposed (200 Swiss francs for those who do not present a test certificate and 100 Swiss francs for those who have not completed the form). Air carriers and long-distance bus companies will have to check whether incoming persons have completed the PLF and have a COVID or test certificate. The Federal Customs Administration and the relevant local police units will carry out risk-based checks for all kinds of cross-border traffic. In a few weeks’ time, the Federal Council will assess the results of the implementation of the new regulations and adjust them if necessary.

Entry regulations: alignment to the Schengen area

Existing entry regulations remain unchanged. The State Secretariat for Migration continues to maintain a list of countries at risk which determines who may enter Switzerland. All countries that are not part of the Schengen area and are not on the list continue to be considered to be at risk. The current restrictions will therefore continue to apply to unvaccinated third-country nationals from these states. As a Schengen member state, Switzerland issues its entry regulations in line with the decisions of the European Union as far as possible. You can use the online tool «Travelcheck» to check which individuals from which countries can enter Switzerland and under what conditions.

Vaccination certificate for persons who have been vaccinated or cured abroad

From September 20, all persons residing in or entering Switzerland who have been vaccinated abroad with a vaccine licensed by the European Medicines Agency - Moderna, Pfizer/BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca - can apply for a Swiss COVID certificate. The aim is to ensure that people who have been vaccinated or treated abroad, such as tourists, can also enjoy participation in society. Currently, only certificates from countries that use the EU’s digital COVID certificate are supported by the Swiss system. Documents can now be submitted electronically. Each canton will have to define a contact point to which vaccinated persons abroad can turn. All the cantonal contact points will be listed on a Confederation website. A working group of the Federal Government, in which the Federal Departments of the Interior, Foreign Affairs and Finance will be represented, will monitor the implementation together with the cantons and other bodies (data protection). The objective is to achieve an efficient, streamlined and customer-friendly solution. In a temporary phase until 10 October 2021, all foreign vaccination certificates (e.g. from the WHO) will be accepted for access to facilities or events for which a certificate is required. As in the neighbouring countries, access to the certificate will not be granted for all vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization. The only exceptions are returning Swiss citizens abroad, third-country nationals resident in the EU who work in Switzerland, employees of international organizations, accredited diplomatic staff and students.

Results of the consultation

The Swiss Federal Council had submitted for consultation two variants for the amendment of the entry provisions: one included a mandatory second test and the other a mandatory quarantine. In view of the results of the consultation, the first variant was chosen, as it was considered more practicable and less burdensome for the cantons.

