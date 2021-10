The Municipality of Lugano hereby announces that in accordance with the deadline set at 18. 00pm today, the proposed candidacy for Mayor of the List Lega dei Ticinesi / UDC for the remainder of the 2021-2024 legislature became definitive. In compliance with the law, since the Municipal Chancellery had only received one candidacy proposal, Michele Foletti (21.04.1966) is elected by default to the office of Mayor of the City of Lugano. He will sign the declaration of fidelity to the Constitutions and the laws and will be presented with his credentials by Justice of the Peace Roberto Martinotti on Thursday, October 7.