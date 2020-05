Background music, colourful cocktails, lively chatter and smiles. In this first weekend of open establishments, the young and not so young, a little “dressed up” for the occasion and in spite of a few drops of rain, gathered in the centre of Lugano to recoup that social side which is so in contrast with the distancing rules that have been part of our lives for some months now. Distancing which is still necessary to avoid a new wave of contagion but which, with the necessary adaptations implemented by the bars, can coexist with a gradual return to normality made up of, and why not, a few toasts after working hours or on Saturday afternoons.

A social ritual

Yes because, whether it’s between established friends, new acquaintances or colleagues, the aperitif seems to have been invented specifically to reduce social distance, ease the mind from the tensions of work and enter the mood of leisure time in the company of others. A ritual that many have been reluctant to abandon. The desire to also experience city life through its bars, however, now makes it less tiring to respect the rules imposed as a condition to reopen. Rules that exist and, as a tour of the centre confirms, are applied, contrary to what is insinuated in a member of the public’s video, filmed and uploaded Friday night on YouTube, stating there are no restrictions in Lugano, that the virus is a means of power and that even the use of masks is dangerous. Theories that we prefer not to comment on here (we’ve already spoken extensively of masks, for example), it is, however, not true that we’re pretending that nothing has happened and the pandemic has passed.

Establishments reinventing themselves

The managers of these establishments, who have been through good times, know. We’ve talked about it many times in the CdT. To get back in business, bars have had to adapt, if not even reinvent themselves. Those who installed an outdoor counter, like a mobile bar that is also useful for take-away, such as the Mauri bar, those, like Gabbani, who had to give up more than half of the available seats because many were standing, those who, like La Dispensa, asked for advice directly from the police, once they showed up for the ritual checks, on the measures that still needed to be implemented. “Just yesterday (Friday, ed.) we had four checks”, said Gabriele Stillitani, who runs the Dispensa, “but it’s okay”. The first time they came, we also took the opportunity to ask for advice on some rules that weren’t so clear. We took the suggestions they gave us and now we can relax”.

More distance, less room for everyone

Among the main innovations introduced are the table-only service, distances between the tables (which for many places meant giving up places for lack of space) and groups limited to four people. These aspects created many or no problems, depending on the type of premises: those with many tables and few standing places were not particularly affected, those who with many counter customers had to sacrifice a large part of their potential income.

All in all, respectful clientele

“People are happy to finally be able to come back and generally they understand and respect the most evident measures”, says one barman, “but they don’t always realise that places have to be sanitised with every change of customer. So therefore they sit down mechanically even at a dirty table, without asking anyone for anything, so as not to risk losing their place”. It seems the precautions imposed by the authorities, whilst walking around the centre, actually seem to be considered. Of course, maybe a fifth person or a passing couple stop by a table to greet a group whose number has already reached the maximum threshold. If they don’t stay too long then the the staff tend not to be so strict. While not creating noteworthy problems, things sometimes get a little more difficult after a few drinks, says another barman. And one momentarily forgets that the aperitif cannot yet return to being as it once was, and so dear to many. And we come back to bridging those distances that basically, instead of social, are just physical. It must still remain so for a while, even if now, at least, we can raise a glass in company. And that’s something.

