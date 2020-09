Ticino politics returned to work at full capacity on various issues. With dossiers on the strengthening of public transport, tax and social reforms filed - and with the school reform in the pipeline - there are still several important issues pending in Parliament. A vast amount of work awaits the three General Commissions of the Grand Council.

Pension Fund and Ticino2020

The Management and Finance Commission will have to focus on the reorganisation of the half-billion State Pension Fund - however it is conceivable that the financial repercussions generated by the health crisis will freeze the file for some time. On the other hand, a turning point is expected with regard to the circulation tax. As President Matteo Quadranti (PLR) explained to us, a first draft of the report is expected for the first week of October. On the table there is a proposal of the Council of State for a new calculation taking into account the CO2 emissions and the empty mass of the vehicles as well as an initiative of the PPD that asks for a limit up to 80 million francs as a levy to be paid by motorists. An amount currently tptals around 120 million and which would be reduced by 16 million with the Government’s calculation system. Another hot dossier is that of the ‘Ticino2020’ reform - which aims to better clarify the division of the tasks of the canton and the municipalities and the related financial flows. The declared objective is for the State Council to present the final project by April 2021 for a final consultation and a Message to Parliament by October 2021. ‘The developments are all in all positive, but clearly there is some aspect, including cultural, which must be changed by both parties and their respective administrations’. Finally, as regards to the purchase of the Botta building in Lugano, for which the Grand Council must rule on a credit of 80 million francs.

Firefighters and catering

A busy agenda also for the Constitution and Law Commission, which, explains the president Nadia Ghisolfi (PPD), will have to express on the motion ‘at least 30%. A concrete step forward in equality between women and men at the top of cantonal companies / bodies, the cantonal administration and in the commissions’ on the parliamentary initiative that calls for the reintroduction of the joining of lists for cantonal and municipal elections. We will also discuss the Firefighters Act, the parliamentary initiative for greater transparency in funding the policy, the second package of amendments to the cantonal law on hotels and restaurants and the total revision of the building law.

Focus on the Judiciary

These will be very busy weeks for the Justice and Rights Commission, which will have to focus on the report of the Council of the Judiciary which gave negative notice to the re-election of five outgoing public prosecutors in view of the ten-year renewal of their offices. On Monday the Presidential Office of the Grand Council will address the issue and it is likely that the competition will be reopened. The strengthening of the public ministry still remains in the background. The Commission chaired by Luca Pagani (PPD) is working on the related report and the path that the commissioners are oriented to want to take is the one that leads to the reintroduction of four deputy prosecutors.

From the final balance to the ICC

On Monday the Grand Council will meet again for its third extra session at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Lugano. The highlight of these four days of parliamentary work will be the Final 2019, but not only. The assembly will have to decide whether to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry against the former DSS official convicted of sexual coercion early last year. Parliament will also discuss the reform of the school and the amendment of the cantonal energy law.

