Step-by-step reopenings in the canton of Graubünden following the loosening announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday: as of Monday, camps in the areas of school, culture, sports and leisure will be authorized again. The authorities in Chur announced today that all participants will have to show a negative Covid test. Pilot trials will also be carried out in view of the return to major events.

In addition, rapid tests, PCR tests or saliva tests on a mixed sample (pool) will be required to gain access to the camps and settlements. Self-tests at home will not be valid and the results cannot be more than 72 hours old. If activities continue for more than three days, swabs must be repeated.

The memorandum specifies that the camps and their colonies will no longer have to obtain a permit but will simply have to report the activity to the authorities. Organizers will have to provide contact traceability and put in place protection plans. At the present time, in accordance with federal guidelines, camps for adults can have a maximum of 50 participants, whereas those for children and adolescents have no limitations.

Rehearsals for major events

Over the next few weeks, the Rhaetian state authorities will be conducting a number of pilot events with a total of no more than 1,000 participants in several regions of the canton to assess how best to handle these large-scale events, says the Graubünden coronavirus media service. The canton is one of the first to embark on these experiments: preliminary tests have already been carried out at the municipal assemblies of Sagogn and Calanca, where the system that allows the identification of people in a unique and non-falsifiable way was used.

During the pilot phase starting on Tuesday, events with a maximum of 1000 people (600 indoors) can be held and must be authorized by the Canton. So far on the agenda are Alpen Challenge Lenzerheide (June 13, 2021), Calanda Broncos Chur (June 13, 2021), KHUR.CH (June 24 to 26, 2021) and Pferdetage Maienfeld (June 24 to 27, 2021).

Provided everything goes smoothly, it will be possible to return to large events with a maximum of 5,000 people (seating obligation) outdoors and 3,000 people indoors as early as July. Admission to large events will be limited to people who are fully vaccinated, have been cured of the coronavirus or have recently tested negative. From 20 August, large events with up to 10,000 people will once again be permitted.

