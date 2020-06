For many Ticino families, the summer period means summer camps. Whether residential or daytime, for many children and youngsters they have become or will become a regular occurrence. In view of the improved healthcare situation in Switzerland, the Federal Council gave the go-ahead on 6 June for the organisation of residential and daytime summer camps, scout camps, language and sports courses and summer activities for children and youngsters. Basically, in short, nature walks, activities in company, language courses and, of course, the first teenage crushes.

Hygiene and social distancing

In order to ensure that all activities can be carried out in complete safety, on 5 June, the Canton developed, published online and sent to organisers a protection plan that includes, in addition to the usual hygiene measures, the tracking of participants. "The guidelines we have drawn up are more detailed than the federal guidelines and include feasible security measures agreed with the Cantonal chief medical officer and the Scouting Commission", explains Marco Galli, the head of the Office for the support of institutions and activities for families and young people. "The main points of the cantonal protection plan provide for hygiene measures such as disinfection of communal areas (e.g. dining tables, toilets, etc.) and frequent hand washing as well as social distancing for entertainment and adult staff where possible or otherwise the proper use of a mask or visor. However, children will be able to move freely and without a mask". Regarding contact tracing, which is a mere formality since the members already communicate their data, the cantonal plan provides that the camps will be able to accommodate a maximum of 300 participants, while the activities will take place in small groups, as compact as possible.

The range of activities is online

Every year in Switzerland about 80 thousand children and youngsters take part in a summer camp. This is a significant number that will inevitably shrink due to the uncertainties still linked to the pandemic. To help children and families, the 2020 edition of the Infovacanze brochure has been published exclusively online since 20 May . An edition that will be updated as an activity is cancelled. A clearer picture of the range for 2020, explains Galli, can be obtained on 17 June, after a monitoring of the Canton that involved all the organisers.

The Government decides on subsidies

An offer that could be affected by this health uncertainty is that of residential camps, i.e. facilities that offer overnight stays to participants. "Several will take place anyway, while some who have cancelled will opt for a daytime camp instead," concludes Galli. Like economic activities, the camps are also entitled to subsidies. Or rather, some of them. In fact, the law provides for a contribution exclusively for residential camps and not for daytime ones. The government has been made aware, and should decide today on possible support for new projects.

Help from the SACD

Before carrying out the activities, the nurses of the regional home assistance and treatment services in the area where the camps are held are available to the organisers for preventive health advice on the adequacy of specific protection measures and to propose any organisational measures.

"The interest of parents and kids is rekindling."

The restart is just around the corner and the first positive signs come from the renewed interest of families, which in recent weeks has been held back by healthcare uncertainty. After the go-ahead from the Federal Council, the summer courses in Languages and Sport organised in collaboration with DECS have been confirmed in full, although it is unlikely that the 2,400 participants per year for primary school students and the 400 for middle school students will be confirmed. "Even if we don't reach these figures the current figures are reassuring. Enrolments, open until 19 June, were delayed and many parents waited for the latest news from Bern," confirms the course organiser Joël Rossetti. "For this reason, all daytime and residential camps will be proposed, with increased protection measures according to the type of courses offered and based on the cantonal protection plan". The main points remain the traceability of participants and activities in small groups that do not mix, "this is to avoid complications in the reconstruction of a possible chain of infection".

There are also difficulties

Summer won't be the same for everyone. Protective measures require adequate space and considerable support, including financial. That's why Sant Antonino Scout Section has decided not to confirm the annual camping, opting for four days of outing with the Scouts and two with the Cubs. "Some sections close to us have already decided to maintain the activities or to organise them in daytime form", explains Davide Lovaldi. In Locarno, instead, Vandoni camp will change to daytime mode.

