Up until the last moment details were still being refined across cantonal schools. We visited two institutes, one in Mendrisio and one in Cadenazzo, where we met their respective directors.

Seventy-two hours from the beginning of the school, we found some students in the hallways of Mendrisio high school. These are mainly students who have just finished middle school and, out of understandable curiosity, have come to take a look at the information at the entrance to find out the names of their future classmates. A yearly appointment shared a few days from the start of school, this time, however, with a visible difference of students wearing masks.

Students aside, the director Alberto Martinelli guides us through the classes of the high school and explains how the institute has organised itself for the restart. Starting with social distancing markers placed almost everywhere on the ground to indicating instructions to follow between the corridors minimising contact between pupils. Even the stairs, for the same reason, are well divided; on one side you go up, on the other you go down.

We then visit some classrooms which, the director explains, have a floor area of ​​60 square meters. Given the space available, in many cases students will have to wear a mask during lessons. In some classrooms it was possible to move or add desks to ensure that the students who will have to wear it are only four or five per class: ‘I hope not always the same’ adds Martinelli. ‘We have done a great job to survey all types of classrooms and try as much as possible to maintain the required distance between one student and another, but it has not always been possible’. For example, in some classrooms such as science classrooms, the desks are nailed to the ground and it was therefore impossible to move them. In conclusion, the details to be taken care of and the practical problems to be faced have been many to reorganise the school in recent weeks: we move from the gym and the changing rooms (whose entrance is separate from the exit), to the canteen (whose seats have decreased from about 150 to about ninety). Another major work involved the transition from the concept of ‘a classroom for each subject’ to that of ‘a classroom for each class’. In principle, except for some exceptions, it will be the teachers who move from class to class, while the pupils will stay as much as possible in the same classroom: ‘A revolution in the way of thinking about school organisation’ explains Martinelli.

Another aspect not to be underestimated; the exchange of material between students ‘to be limited as much as possible’. Finally, without forgetting recreation, a meeting moment par excellence: ‘The teachers will try to arrange themselves to prevent them all going out at the same time. The breaks between one hour and the next, for example, do not necessarily have to take place exactly when the bell rings’.

Even at the municipal schools of Cadenazzo we find several people intent on taking care of the last details. From the teachers who prepare the ‘welcome’ to the students, to the municipal worker ‘armed’ with a drill.

As foreseen by the protection plans prepared by DECS, and considering the younger age of the students, here we find somewhat different measures compared to high school preperations. More generally, the director of the school Ulda Decristophoris explains to us, ‘we don’t want a school made up of barriers and fences’. However, there are many precautions: The entry and exit of the children will be organisd in stages by the teachers who will welcome their pupils outside avoiding all entering together, but also to give a sense of welcome and therefore of normality to the children’ remarks the director. Along the corridors (where there are also ribbons on the floor), ‘We have tried to remove everything that was superfluous to facilitate movement and also the cleaning work that will take place once a day’ explains Decristophoris. all areas will be cleaned and disinfected with particular attention given to the material that is shared by the students during the day’ The canteen where around 160 meals are prepared a day, is already set up to accommodate children and each seat has its own name tag. Here, too, the recreation will be a little different than usual.

Finally, as required by the directives, in Cadenazzo there is a separate room for people with symptoms. In this case it is a room adjacent to the gym that is ‘booked’ also because it is located a few steps from a well-separated emergency exit. The person who presents symptoms, in this way, should not go through the corridors frequented by other pupils when exiting. So many details, it was said, to reach an important goal: to get as close as possible to normality, and therefore to school in the presence as everyone knows it. ‘We are very happy to be able to go back to school. For those who do this job it is an essential aspect’, highlights Decristophoris. ‘It is thanks to the great team work done by everyone throughout the summer; from parents who have shown themselves to be understanding and attentive, to the Town Hall, to the municipal workers and to all the staff employed in the school’.

