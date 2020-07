It will be the new urban lounge in Lugano. The Lugano Dante hotel their new design strting from the name: the hotel is now called ‘LUGANODANTE’ (all capitals). ‘We have made very strong choices - said the GM Carlo Fontana (the hotel has been in the family since 1985). The Fontana family worked with an international consulting company based in Italy - Teamwork Hospitality - to help them take care of the revitalisation in every detail, from the aspect of the renovated structure down to the background music and staff uniforms.

We had to open up to the city, not just offer rooms and conference rooms anymore - today the tourist wants a full experience starting from the place he chooses to stay when visiting’.

The result is first and foremost a completely redesigned hall, which aims to be an open place for both tourists and Luganesi. A bar dedicated to mixology and an open kitchen stand out - which the brothers Simone and Davide Maci will take care of respectively - who will operate under the ‘Flamel’ brand and will guarantee a full daily service. In the kitchen the ingredients derive from organic production of Ticino or Swiss farmers (and some will be provided by the new vegetable garden that has been placed on the roof of the building), while at the particular bar, if not exclusive, attention will be given to the spirits of Switzerland. The project is called 98% Suisse. The remaining 2%, it has been explained is reserved for a spice shop which is expected to open soon in the shop next to the hotel entrance.

Rooftop Terrace

Particular attention was given to the lights (curated by the lightning designer Chiara Tambellini), which in the bar and kitchen area will change six times a day depending on the music and the time of day. Lights that will also be the place for holding conferences - renamed ‘Creative Box’, which will feature a winter garden and an innovative skylight developed by a San Francisco company that will reproduce the effect of the sun and moon, following the circadian rhythm. ‘To our knowledge, it is the first installation in Europe of this technology in a facility dedicated to hospitality’ reads a press release. The new conference room is designed to be used for business meetings, as a coworking space or as a lounge room. Finally, all the bedrooms have been renovated.

Carlo Fontana and Sabrina Dandrea, General and Resident Manager of Dante Lugano

The renovation of a hotel is not frequent in Ticino, particularly in this pandemic period, and there is a lot of interest around what LUGANODANTE have done. This was confirmed by the well-attended press conference attended by the main players in the Ticino hospitality sector. Among others we can mention the director of Ticino Turismo Angelo Trotta, the director of the Cantonal Division of Economics Stefano Rizzi, and the director of Hotellerie Suisse Ticino Lorenzo Pianezzi. Everyone spent words of praise for the Fontana family initiative, best summarised with the words of the mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori ‘In the initiative there is heart, passion and resources spent to do something different . If everyone did so, all of Lugano would gain from it’.

The renovated urban lounge

We wish them the very best of luck!

Mayor Borradori: Mayor of Lugano said ‘We should all learn from them’

