From today for 1 month hospitality closes. How does the the sector cover itself?

«The situation is unfortunately this and it is demoralizing for this sector, which, like all the others, has made huge organizational and financial efforts to implement the security measures required by the authorities. If we think, for example, of the uncontrolled gatherings in public transport and common public spaces, the disproportion of the measure obviously appears evident. In this context, I would like to underline how all economic sectors, large and small companies, have given their utmost to guarantee safety, so much so that the workplace is held responsible for infections to a very limited extent. All too often, this actual fact is not taken into account».

Could hospitality, due to the Christmas relaxation and in view of the New Year, really become a source of further outbreaks?

«In a context in which the measures dictated by the Authorities are guaranteed, it is individual behavior that makes the difference. If individuals do not respect the rules, then everything becomes problematic, and the source of the outbreaks is not very identifiable. There are too many improvised experts and I am not part of this group, because I believe that this virus must be faced with seriousness and above all humility. However, it is legitimate to ask the question: is a 4-person dinner in a restaurant with distances and all hygiene measures more dangerous than a dinner / party in a private context without precautions? It is the Authority that must ask itself the question and give the answer».

No one escapes that this economic branch acts as an engine for so many others. Are you afraid that the negative chain repercussions will be many and heavy?

“We are fortunate to have a diversified economic fabric, so that the difficulties of one sector are often offset by others. I remember, for example, that during the spring lockdown the industry fortunately was able to continue to work, albeit at a reduced pace, in complete safety, proving to be fundamental for maintaining a sustainable general economic trend. In the concrete case, if the economic system can continue to function without too many limitations, the damage could be limited. It is obvious that in a complex and interconnected mechanism such as the economic one, every little cog that gets stuck has consequences on many others. It applies to all sectors, without exception ».

December was supposed to be a good month to try to allow the economy to end the year with a smile. And instead it risks being a bad month. How much will it weigh on the annual budget?

«The impact will certainly be negative, quantifying it exactly at the present time is difficult, also because the parameters to which to refer for predictions are constantly changing. Overall, the Swiss and Ticino economies, which follow national trends, managed to limit the damage in 2020 and the trend was, in some ways, less negative than expected. The level of exports, for example, managed to rise to good levels. However, it is necessary to think about a longer term than the annual one, given that there are still many companies in reduced work. Furthermore, COVID loans have provided very useful support for several companies to survive, but they are now in debt. I am not talking about those companies considered «decotte» and which would have ended their journey due to the natural evolution of things, but of healthy companies that up to now had no debt and probably had to erode their reserves. It is a reality that risks having a significant specific weight ».

2021 will start slowly in the name of the greatest uncertainty. How can you be confident in this context?

«Entrepreneurs are used to dealing with all kinds of difficulties and the great desire to work and recover demonstrated in recent months is the best guarantee in this sense. Evidently the repeated «stop and go», famous in the context of Formula 1 to increase the spectacular element, do not fit the economy, which finds itself having to live almost for the day. The impossibility of planning over a term, not long but at least medium, is a dangerous poison for all sectors. I am thinking, for example, of investments, which are essential to remain competitive and therefore also to ensure employment. It is a shame because Ticino companies, in recent years, had shown a great propensity to invest, often higher than the average of the other cantons. But in these conditions it becomes, objectively,

The forecasts of the Secretariat of State for the Economy (SECO) are however positive for the coming year. Do you believe it?

«The predictions, unfortunately or fortunately, are often made to be proven wrong. Those published so far start from the assumption that the epidemiological situation falls within more controllable and therefore sustainable parameters. I have some serious short-term doubts about this vision. Experts had not predicted such a strong impact from the second wave we are experiencing. Fortunately, our companies thrive on professionalism and experience and not on forecasts. Everything will depend, once again, on the measures that will be taken by the authorities. There is also talk of a possible rebound effect, i.e. a strong growth in consumption when the health situation calms down. I think it is more a wish than a certainty ».

Clear decisions on closures and limitations have come from Bern and Ticino. From your point of view, can we say that there has been as much clarity on timely aid?

«In general, we are in pretty good shape in our country, aid is important, effective and rapid, even though we had to calibrate it to situations not covered by the legislation. Unfortunately, at times, the issue of aid only follows that of limitations at a later stage and in this sense perhaps a strategy is lacking that takes both aspects into account in parallel with the decisions. Perhaps it is «easier» and more immediate to foresee the limitations, but the right attention to safeguarding the health sector must not detract from the objective of saving an economic system from which we all benefit. It is not a matter of giving gifts, of course, but it certainly requires the utmost attention to the financial effects of each individual restrictive measure. Limitations and aids must go hand in hand ”.

As for Ticino, the rules for hardship cases will be known tomorrow. Have you been consulted? Do you already know what the Council of State will propose?

«There has been no formal consultation, probably because we intend to take the current federal legal basis as a reference. I therefore do not expect any particular surprises with respect to sectors that are practically still and already defined as recipients (such as event organizers, travel agencies, etc.). However, no sector should be excluded a priori if it fulfills the conditions. We also expect a courageous approach from our canton, as other cantons are doing, which have provided for grants beyond the parameters established by federal law. I am thinking, for example, of Geneva, Vaud or Aargau».

From the weekend we have some more certainty about the vaccine. Can this help the economy or will the uncertainty dictated by the virus end up clipping its wings for months and months yet?

«Our first thought is for people at risk who will finally be able, in all probability, to slowly regain a daily serenity and decrease the complications for their health. It is clear that any element that allows us to recover a certain normality will certainly help. From what we have learned, the effects of the vaccine, in general, will only be seen after months. With these premises, I think that also in 2021 we will deal with a great uncertainty related to the health situation, hoping that it will still be more easily manageable. Perhaps reduced uncertainty but which will unfortunately continue to have an important impact on the recovery of our economy. An improvement, although not decisive, would still be fundamental, to give back to our cantonal and national fabric the necessary push to get out of the continuous crisis management and to be able to devote itself more to more positive and proactive projects. However, the vaccine will not be the panacea for every disease, unfortunately. For a long time, people and companies will still be called to make a difference».

