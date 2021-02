Economiesuisse has criticized the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Switzerland. The organization of vaccination, in particular, is «a huge disappointment», lamented its president Christoph Mäder, in an interview published today by Blick.

In a country considered to be at the forefront from a technological point of view, it shouldn’t be very difficult to develop an IT tool that allows you to register within a reasonable time

The president of Economiesuisse believes that action must be taken in the area of ​​communication. Many things have gone wrong in this industry in the past.

The president of Economiesuisse also commented on the framework agreement between Switzerland and the European Union. His organization unreservedly supports the continuation of the bilateral path. With the exception of the framework agreement, no other solution has so far proved realistic.

Clarifications and improvements are needed, in particular as regards the European Citizenship Directive. If it is not possible to restrict access to Swiss social benefits to people on employment contracts, the economy will certainly say ‘no’ to the agreement, Mäder points out.

The latter, on the other hand, sees no problem with the role accorded to the Court of Justice of the EU in the event of a dispute - as long as its jurisdiction is clearly defined. “Opponents can continue to claim that the framework agreement allows the EU to dictate all of Swiss law. This is simply not true, ”added the president of Economiesuisse.

