For a month now, the canton’s hospital facilities have been under pressure and have gradually been reorganised to deal with the coronavirus emergency. But there is also another side in the daily struggle that the whole health sector is facing, that of primary care, which is also under pressure and on the front line to ensure the necessary care for patients.

On the front line

“As it should be, general practitioners are on the front line in facing this crisis,“ explains Vincenzo Liguori, specialist in general internal medicine and medical director of the Lugano Care medical centre. “Also because,“ explains Liguori, “our work on the front allows us to prevent hospital emergency rooms from clogging up with patients. We are the first to receive calls from concerned people, to receive patients in the practice or to go directly to their home.” Many sentries active in the area that, emphasizes our interviewee, “have already been active for several weeks: for example with the Medical Association we have organised an enhanced network of medical standby, implementing a second standby and strengthening the medical centre. In fact, the number of calls to family doctors these days has increased considerably: “Approximately every doctor receives about fifty calls every day. Before the emergency, it was four or five.” In this sense, Liguori points out, “the anxiety factor in the population must also be considered. There is a lot of concern, and with each phone call we try to fully explain the situation to the patient or reassure them. These are not phone calls that can be dealt with in 30 seconds. Sometimes they even ask what to do because a family member or friend of theirs has recently returned from a certain risk zone. Other times, however, then we do a home visit to do the test and they are positive.” An anxiety that, however, in some cases, turns out to be justified: “Several patients that we did not expect to find positive, perhaps with mild symptoms, were then found to be infected. It must be considered, explains the doctor, “that the peak of normal seasonal flu has passed, and therefore any patient with flu symptoms must be considered as potentially COVID-19 infected. Maybe the symptoms can be very mild, but in the meantime that person has to be isolated. For example, there are cases of young people with two degrees of fever and a light cough, but they are also the most dangerous because they can go around unaware and spread the virus.”

The risk

But in addition to numerous phone calls, there are also many patients who go to the doctor’s practice and then test positive for the virus. “We take a lot of risk by coming into contact with patients. Several colleagues have already been infected and a fellow psychiatrist and general practitioner has lost his life, probably contracting the virus from a patient. Of course, we take all possible precautions, but one hundred percent safety does not exist.” In this regard, Liguori explains that even in Ticino at the beginning the suppliers to medical practices had no more supplies: “At a certain point, there were no more masks and gowns. Then with the Medical Association we took action to guarantee the necessary supplies and we bought masks and gowns to distribute to everyone.” A risk, that of contagion, which does not only affect doctors. In fact, Liguori wants to emphasize the important work carried out by medical practice assistants: “They do a commendable job behind the scenes and they also put themselves at risk. It is not easy for them because they are often mothers who find themselves with complex family situations to deal with, especially after school closures and with their children at home.”

Concerns about possible contagion also have another side, the economic side, which today is certainly less important than health, but nevertheless makes private medical practices reflect: “As independents, from this point of view we have no protection. If the doctor falls ill, the practice must close, but at the same time staff salaries must be guaranteed. Of course, today we focus our efforts solely on patient health. But for the future there are some small concerns because we are freelancers and we have to make ends meet. And if you block the system of local healthcare, you block the whole health care system.”

In this respect Liguori highlights the Italian example: “The Veneto region, although it is also a red zone, has much less hospitalisations than Lombardy. And this is because its network of general practitioners is very well developed. In Lombardy, on the other hand, there are many more hospitalizations, and this has sent the health system into crisis.”

