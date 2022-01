As of today, the paediatric emergency rooms of Mendrisio and Locarno will be closed in the evenings starting from 7 p.m. Until further notice, the opening hours are fixed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the remaining hours, paediatric emergencies will be covered by the Paediatric Departments of Lugano and Bellinzona. However, obstetrics and neonatology services will continue to be provided at the Mendrisio and Locarno sites on a 24/7 basis.

The forced reduction in the opening hours of the paediatric emergency department - specified by the health authorities - is a transitional measure, whose reason is related solely to the defections due to the new variant and the need to temporarily «lend» qualified personnel (doctors and nurses) to the paediatric institute of Italian Switzerland, in favour of the «children’s hospital» in Bellinzona.

«We have made all possible efforts to continue to ensure neonatology expertise to the Locarno area, and this allows us to keep the Maternity Unit open.» As soon as it is possible, pandemic curve permitting, 24/7 pediatric emergency room activity at both affected facilities will be restored.

